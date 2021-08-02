Colts QB depth chart: Four Carson Wentz replacements on their roster now

Experience is something the Colts do not have on their roster at quarterback now that starter Carson Wentz is out five to 12 weeks with a foot injury. If not for the addition of Brett Hundley, the Colts would not have a quarterback currently on the roster who has attempted an NFL pass in his career.

Here is a look at the Colts’ current depth chart at quarterback: Jacob Eason, wiping sweat off his face during a recent training camp practice, could be called on to start for the Colts, if they don't add someone after Carson Wentz undergoes surgery. Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire

Jacob Eason: Eason will get the first crack at starting Week 1 if Wentz is not back and the Colts don't add someone else. Eason, a fourth-round pick in 2020, did not take a snap as a rookie and also didn’t get many practice reps, since Jacoby Brissett ran the scout team offense. Eason’s arm strength hasn’t been on display much in training camp, as he’s been more of a Brissett-type player, often throwing underneath to receivers.

Sam Ehlinger: The Colts selected the former Texas quarterback in the sixth round of this year’s draft. He threw for 11,436 yards, 94 touchdowns and 27 interceptions while starting 43 of the 46 games he played in college. The most noticeable thing about Ehlinger so far in training camp is that he lacks significant arm strength. 2021 NFL Training Camp The NFL season is just around the corner. Here are the biggest questions heading into training camp and roster projections for all 32 teams. Read more »

Jalen Morton: Morton is the least recognizable name on the roster at quarterback. He was undrafted coming out of Prairie View A&M in 2020. He was released by Green Bay before training camp started last year. Morton is most notable for supposedly throwing the ball 100 yards in the air when he was in college. “I used to long toss,” Morton said last week. “I used to play baseball. I used to long toss, and as you get further and further back, you don’t really realize how far you’re throwing.”

Brett Hundley: Hundley is the most experienced of the group -- and even then, he still lacks experience. He has appeared in only 18 games – nine starts – since being selected in the fifth round of 2015 by the Green Bay Packers. He’s thrown nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions, completing 199 of 337 passes, while playing for Green Bay and Arizona. Hundley's best game as a starter came when he was 35-of-46 for 265 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions against the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 of the 2017 season while he was with the Packers.