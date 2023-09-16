Guess what rookie QB Anthony Richardson bought for his Colts teammates

INDIANAPOLIS – Anthony Richardson was in search of a way to display his gratitude to his teammates, who have warmly welcomed the Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback since he became the team’s top draft pick in April.

He showed that appreciation this week in a pretty typical manner: with a gift.

Richardson presented each player in the Colts’ locker room with Apple AirPods Max headphones (retail: $549 each).

“I wasn’t even expecting it,” linebacker Zaire Franklin said. “That’s the type of stuff that people appreciate. ... I think it’s something that’ll go a long way.”

But, really, Richardson had already given his teammates plenty -- even if he was yet to realize it. Richardson’s presence, rare abilities and the excitement with which he plays has given the Colts exactly what they needed. One season after the Colts endured four lineup changes spread among three starting quarterbacks (Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles), Richardson has given them a reason to believe in the position again.

So much of a team’s inspiration is derived from its quarterback, and Richardson -- imperfect as he might be -- has delivered in that regard.

“There’s no question,” coach Shane Steichen said. “Obviously, when he can make big plays, it gets a lot of confidence in the team in general.”

That inspiration didn’t result in a win in Week 1; the Colts dropped a 31-21 decision to the Jacksonville Jaguars. But as the Colts look to get their first win on Sunday against the Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS), it’s clear that having a quarterback with obvious upside and playmaking potential has brought needed energy to the locker room.

When Richardson flashes a bit of his magic, the impact is immediate.

“It just brings the juice and allows us to get rolling,” tight end Kylen Granson said. “It just amps everybody up. The crowd’s going, we’re excited. ... Anytime he makes use of his special abilities, his God-given abilities, it’s just as exciting for the players as it is the fans.”

Anthony Richardson's youthful exuberance has rubbed off on his teammates and provided some excitement about a position that's been problematic for the Colts over the last several years. AP Photo/Darron Cummings

But that juice does not come only from Richardson’s athletic feats. Richardson’s youthful enthusiasm is rubbing off on others, too. You can see examples of it all the time, like in his joyful dance moves between snaps on the practice field when a familiar song plays in the background.

There are other examples, like the full summersault Richardson did in Thursday’s practice after completing a ball-security drill that required players to dive onto a padded cushion at the end of the circuit. A mere dive, it appears, would have been too uneventful for Richardson.

In Week 1, Richardson’s exuberance was on display before the game even kicked off. Richardson made a memorable entrance during pregame introductions, leaping into the air repeatedly as his name was called by the public-address announcer. It’s no accident he was the last player introduced and received the loudest ovation from the home crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts, it seems, have found themselves a quarterback swagger.

“He’s definitely -- I believe -- the heartbeat of this team,” wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne said. “And, hopefully, his arrow continues to go up and he can be the heartbeat for many, many, many years to come.”

Ultimately, the Colts didn’t draft Richardson because he plays with emotion. He’s here because they believe he has the chance to become their franchise quarterback and lead the Colts back to relevance.

And there were enough moments in the season opener to reinforce the Colts’ hopes that Richardson can do just that. Richardson completed 24 of 37 passes for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for a touchdown. He, of course, punctuated his touchdown run with a 360-degree, midair twirl capped by a forceful spike of the football.

“I thought he played great,” receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said.

Richardson, 21, not only became the youngest quarterback in Colts history to start a game, he is the first Colts rookie to throw and run for a touchdown in a season opener and just the fifth rookie to accomplish the feat leaguewide since 1970. His 64.9% completion rate surpassed Jack Trudeau for the best mark by a Colts rookie in an opener, and Richardson’s 24 completions topped Andrew Luck for the most by a Colts rookie in Week 1.

And in between all of that, Richardson found the time to ensure that his plan to deliver a pair of headphones to everyone in the locker room came to fruition. He had been bugging the team employee helping him with the arrangements to stay on top of it, wondering what the delay was (turns out, it was an inventory issue given the large purchase).

“I appreciate these guys a lot,” Richardson said. “Ever since I was drafted, they always showed me love, always led me the right way. I just felt like it was a small token from myself.”

But in time, those fancy headphones might pale in comparison to what Richardson provides his teammates where it matters most: on the field.