Another embarrassing loss means no one safe in Jaguars organization

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars’ season pretty much ended on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. A 42-20 defeat marks three double-digit losses in a row in the division, and there can be no one in the organization who is safe after yet another embarrassing and demoralizing performance against Tennessee.

Owner Shad Khan said after last season that there were too many long Sundays and he expected that to change this season. It clearly hasn’t, and the Jaguars’ sixth-consecutive road loss to the Titans might force his hand as early as Monday.

Head coach Doug Marrone is 19-24 in his two-plus seasons, which includes a 9-18 mark since winning the AFC South with a 10-6 record in 2017 and an appearance in the AFC title game. Defensive coordinator Todd Wash’s unit on Sunday gave up more than 200 yards rushing for the fourth time this season. That hadn’t been done before in franchise history.

General manager Dave Caldwell and executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin have drafted well the past two seasons, but they are in jeopardy, too. It will depend on whether Khan trusts them to make the decisions in free agency and the upcoming draft, which includes two first-round picks.

At 4-7, the Jaguars would have to win out to even have a chance at the final playoff spot. That’s laughable based on what has happened the past three weeks. Khan hated getting laughed at during his first five seasons as owner, and that’s why no one is safe.

Leonard Fournette had two rushing touchdowns in the Jaguars' loss in Tennessee. Silas Walker/Getty Images

Troubling trend: The Jaguars entered the weekend having allowed the most rushing yards after contact in the NFL, which is an indication of just how poor their tackling has been. That’s one of the main reasons the Jaguars gave up 285 yards rushing to Carolina, 264 to Indianapolis, 216 to Houston and 219 on Sunday. A perfect example: Derrick Henry broke one tackle and stiff-armed safety Jarrod Wilson multiple times on his 74-yard TD run. The breakdowns are coming at all levels, and after giving up 200-plus rushing yards in three consecutive weeks, it’s clear the Jaguars have no answer. It’s a mark of an undisciplined defense.

QB breakdown: Nick Foles lit it up when the Titans went into prevent defense. Before that, not so much. He completed 11 of 18 passes for 102 yards in the first half, but he was victimized by a drop by Chris Conley, and DJ Chark didn’t get his hands on a deep ball he should have caught. Foles looked better than he did in his first game back from his broken collarbone last week, but the first half had a similar feel of the 2018 offense: no rhythm. Maybe a change to an uptempo attack at times earlier in games would help jump-start them.