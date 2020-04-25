2020 NFL draft: New Jaguar Ben Bartch's 86-pound shift fueled by wild shake

Take a look at the highlights of former St. John's (MN) guard Ben Bartch, a potential diamond in the rough in the 2020 NFL draft. (0:37)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Normally, an 86-pound weight gain in four years would result in a trip to a doctor or nutritionist.

It landed Ben Bartch in the NFL.

Bartch showed up at St. John’s University in Minnesota in 2016 as a 220-pound tight end. Four years later he walked off campus as a 306-pound offensive lineman -- and now a fourth-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Bartch weighed in at 309 at the NFL combine.)

I can't get over how wild this timeline transformation is for Ben Bartch no matter how many times I see it pic.twitter.com/UXqCXjcIAK — Ben Linsey (@PFF_Linsey) April 25, 2020

After just four catches in his first two seasons for the Johnnies, the coaching staff asked Bartch -- who had gained 30 pounds -- to bulk up because they wanted him to play offensive tackle. After a bit of research, Bartch decided the best way to do that was a daily protein shake to supplement his work in the weight room.

This is what he concocted and drank each morning:

Ben Bartch was selected in the 4th round of the #NFLDraft by the Jaguars.



His grits-banana-peanut butter-scrambled egg-Gatorade-cottage cheese smoothies helped him get here 👀🥤 (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/yRZLCax6WJ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 25, 2020

“It was kind of just like a fully-functional thing,” Bartch said. “Wasn’t doing it for attention or anything. Didn’t realize it would kind of blow up to the point that it has now, but at the time it was just a tool that I used kind of in my regimen for putting on mass.”

It worked. Bartch put on 25 pounds between his sophomore and junior seasons. Then added another 31 before his senior season.

Bartch not only got bigger -- he got better, too. He was a D3football.com first-team and Associated Press second-team All-America selection in 2019 and earned an invitation to the Senior Bowl, where he more than held his own, and the combine.

That’s when his shake went national. He mixed one up on the sideline for TV cameras. The verdict? “It’s actually not that bad.”

That apparently isn’t the prevailing opinion.

“Couple of my roommates have tried it before,” Bartch said. “I don’t know if they actually completed it. There’s just not as nasty as me, I guess.”