Gardner Minshew dubbed the 'Jaguar King' in bobblehead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- What could be a better combination than "Tiger King" and Minshew Mania?

That’s what the folks at FOCO thought, which is why they have released a collectible bobblehead featuring Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew kneeling next to a pair of jaguars in an obvious reference to the popular Netflix documentary "Tiger King." The bobblehead is called, of course, "Jaguar King."

The Minshew bobblehead is wearing a jaguar print shirt and a headband. Surprisingly, though, no jorts.

“Gardner Minshew has always had a unique ability to connect with fans,” said Matthew Katz, senior licensing manager at FOCO. “In both college and the pros, Minshew’s fun personality and appearance as well as his electric play have endeared him to his teams’ supporters, which is why we are confident Minshew’s fans will be eager to add this unique bobblehead to their collections.”

Minshew Mania was born early last season after Minshew replaced injured starting quarterback Nick Foles in the first quarter of the season opener against Kansas City. His hair, mustache, headband, jorts and quirky personality -- which was well-known in the Pacific Northwest during his senior season at Washington State -- instantly made him a fan favorite in Jacksonville.

Minshew went on to have the best record as a starter (6-6) and passer rating (91.2) and fewest interceptions (six) of any rookie quarterback in 2019. The Jaguars traded Foles to Chicago in March and didn’t sign a veteran nor draft a quarterback in the first five rounds, a clear indication Minshew will be the starter in 2020.