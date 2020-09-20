Jaguars did good job on Derrick Henry, couldn't stop Ryan Tannehill

Gardner Minshew lobs the ball 14 yards to Chris Thompson, who catches it and falls into the end zone to bring the Jaguars even with the Titans,30-30. (0:23)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars were adamant that Derrick Henry wasn’t going to beat them Sunday. Unfortunately, they didn’t have an answer for Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Henry had rushed for 397 yards and six touchdowns in the past two meetings between the teams in Nashville, but the Jaguars limited him to 84 yards on 25 carries in a 33-30 loss at Nissan Stadium. Henry, who had ripped off long touchdown runs in those previous meetings, had just two runs of more than 10 yards -- and the longest was 14.

But while Todd Wash’s defense stymied Henry, Tannehill threw for 239 yards and a tied a career high with four touchdowns. He led the Titans on a game-winning drive that ended with Stephen Gostkowski’s field goal with 1:41 to play.

It was partly because of the concentration on Henry, but the Jaguars did not get much pressure on Tannehill and sacked him only once. They sacked Philip Rivers just once in the opener, too.

Still, the Jaguars rallied from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter and had a chance to win the game in a place where they’d lost six in a row. The Jaguars trailed 14-0 in the first quarter and didn’t fold either, which was something the Jaguars have done in their last several trips to Nashville.

“The one thing I don’t worry about is how hard they play,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said.

Troubling trend: The Jaguars have been very good on special teams under Joe DeCamillis, but they had several issues on Sunday. Rookie returner Chris Claybrooks dropped a kickoff and the Jaguars got lucky that it went out of bounds before the Titans could recover it. He also muffed a punt that bounced out of bounds in the fourth quarter. Josh Lambo tried a squib kickoff late in the first half but drove it right at Joshua Kalu. That allowed the Titans the chance to steal a field goal as the half expired for a 21-10 lead. Lambo also banged a PAT off the right upright.

Gardner Minshew led the Jaguars' rally from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit, but a deflected interception on their final drive gave the Titans a 33-30 victory. AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

QB breakdown: Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew set a career high with 28 completions, and his fourth-quarter touchdown pass to running Chris Thompson made him the first player in Jaguars history to throw three touchdown passes in three consecutive games, per ESPN Stats & Information. He had three last week against Indianapolis and three in the 2019 season finale against the Colts. Two of Minshew’s TD passes against the Titans came in tight windows -- per NFL Next Gen Stats, and he had just one TD throw into a tight window during his first 15 career games.

Buy James Robinson’s breakout performance: Robinson is off to a good start in proving correct the Jaguars’ decision to cut Leonard Fournette. He ran for 102 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. What makes him so effective is that there’s no hesitation when he gets the ball. He’s decisive in his cuts and quickly gets into the hole. One of the criticisms of Fournette was that he sometimes danced around before choosing where he wanted to go.