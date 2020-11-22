Jaguars hit 100 losses under owner Shad Khan -- and there's a long way to go

With the Jaguars threatening, Jake Luton throws to Tyler Eifert but has his pass picked off by Minkah Fitzpatrick. (0:26)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Welcome to the century mark, Shad Khan.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' 27-3 victory at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday gave the Jacksonville Jaguars owner his 100th loss, tying him with former New Orleans owner John Mecom as the second-fastest owner in NFL history to reach that number (141 games). Only former Tampa Bay owner Hugh Culverhouse hit that mark faster (140 games).

That it came against the Steelers (10-0) is fitting since that organization has been the NFL's benchmark for stability since the early 1970s. And, in a funny twist, the team against which the Jaguars reached the apex of their success under Khan -- a 45-42 victory in Pittsburgh in an AFC divisional playoff game.

That was the lone winning season in Khan's tenure -- heck, it was the only season in which they won more than six games -- and Sunday was the latest example that the Jaguars still have a long way to go to reach that level again.

It starts at quarterback. Jake Luton was making his third start and it came against one of the league's best defenses so maybe it's unfair to judge, but he played his worst game. Gardner Minshew hadn't made the progress the team wanted to see before his thumb injury, either.

The offense's best player is rookie running back James Robinson but there's not much else other than receiver DJ Chark, who has had a disappointing season partly due to the inconsistency at quarterback. Offensive tackles Jawaan Taylor and Cam Robinson couldn't handle Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt, either. They're two of the league's better young pass-rushers but there were too many times Taylor and Robinson weren't even in the fight.

It would be nice if the Jaguars could find a tight end who could factor into the pass game, too.

Defensive end Josh Allen, the team's best pass-rusher, had just 2.5 sacks this season before leaving Sunday's game with a knee injury. Defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson, the team's second first-round pick, entered Sunday's game with two QB hits and one sack. Significant upgrades along the defensive line are a priority, especially along the interior.

The Jaguars showed highlights on their giant video boards of the Jaguars' two victories over the Steelers in 2017. That seems so long ago -- and so far away.

Jaguars rookie Jake Luton threw four interceptions in his third NFL start on Sunday against the Steelers. AP Photo/Matt Stamey

Troubling trend: The Jaguars have now given up 24 points in nine consecutive games, which is the longest streak in franchise history. All of those games have been losses, which ties the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history. The Jaguars also lost nine consecutive games in 2016, and Khan and GM Dave Caldwell fired coach Gus Bradley after the ninth loss.

Troubling trend II: The Jaguars were hammered by injuries on defense. Allen (knee), cornerback Chris Claybrooks (groin), safety Daniel Thomas (arm) cornerback D.J. Hayden (knee) all left the game and did not return. Claybrooks was starting because Sidney Jones (Achilles) was out and CJ Henderson went on IR with a groin injury earlier in the week. Depending on how things progress this week, the Jaguars could be down all six of those players for Sunday's game against Cleveland.

QB breakdown: Luton was awful against the Steelers. He threw four interceptions and at one point in the fourth quarter his passer rating was 9.9. Part of that was due to being under significant pressure but when he did have time he air-mailed at least five passes -- two of which resulted in interceptions. He finished 16 for 37 for 151 yards -- and a 15.5 passer rating. The Jaguars managed just 206 yards of total offense.