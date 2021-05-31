Jaguars' Urban Meyer gets close-up of Chris Jericho-MJF wrestling brawl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Who knew watching film could be so painful?

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer and assistant head coach Charlie Strong found that out Sunday night when they assisted in a brutal beating as part of AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event that was being held at the amphitheater adjacent to TIAA Bank Field. Meyer and Strong participated in a skit as part of a match between Chris Jericho of The Inner Circle and MJF of The Pinnacle.

The battle between the wrestlers spilled into an office where Meyer and Strong were watching film. After first appearing surprised at the interruption, Strong tossed Jericho a couple of footballs that Jericho threw at MJF, and Meyer gave Jericho his laptop, which Jericho smashed into MJF’s head.

In a tweet, Meyer seemed to enjoy the experience.

The more you can do 🤷🤷 - I think that is the saying us coaches use. We had a good laugh watching this scene play back. #StadiumStampede pic.twitter.com/1wu9v9e2X7 — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) May 31, 2021

Tony Khan, son of Jaguars owner Shad Khan and the team’s chief football strategy officer, owns AEW.