Jaguars' Urban Meyer gets close-up of Chris Jericho-MJF wrestling brawl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Who knew watching film could be so painful?
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer and assistant head coach Charlie Strong found that out Sunday night when they assisted in a brutal beating as part of AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event that was being held at the amphitheater adjacent to TIAA Bank Field. Meyer and Strong participated in a skit as part of a match between Chris Jericho of The Inner Circle and MJF of The Pinnacle.
Oh, 👋 @CoachUrbanMeyer! @Jaguars #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/GNrXyHSTBE— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2021
The battle between the wrestlers spilled into an office where Meyer and Strong were watching film. After first appearing surprised at the interruption, Strong tossed Jericho a couple of footballs that Jericho threw at MJF, and Meyer gave Jericho his laptop, which Jericho smashed into MJF’s head.
In a tweet, Meyer seemed to enjoy the experience.
The more you can do 🤷🤷 - I think that is the saying us coaches use. We had a good laugh watching this scene play back. #StadiumStampede pic.twitter.com/1wu9v9e2X7— Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) May 31, 2021
Tony Khan, son of Jaguars owner Shad Khan and the team’s chief football strategy officer, owns AEW.