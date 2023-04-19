After franchising Evan Engram, should the Jaguars draft a tight end in Round 1?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t picking a player in the top 10 of the NFL draft for the first time since 2018.

They’re not even picking in the middle.

The Jaguars have the No. 24 overall pick, which makes it challenging to predict which player the team will take. Though the Jaguars won the AFC South and advanced to the divisional round before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs last season, there are multiple needs that must be addressed -- on offense and defense.

So which direction should the Jaguars go at No. 24?

In perusing the numerous mock drafts out there, four positions have emerged as the most common: Offensive tackle, cornerback, tight end and edge rusher. Each week until the draft we’ll examine one of them and tell you why the Jaguars should or shouldn’t go in that direction. ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid also gives a best fit at the position for Jacksonville.

In previous weeks we examined offensive tackle and cornerback. This week let's take a look at tight end.

Tight End

Prospects to watch: Dalton Kincaid (Utah), Sam LaPorta (Iowa), Michael Mayer (Notre Dame) and Darnell Washington.

Evan Engram thrived in coach Doug Pederson’s offense in 2022, catching 73 passes for 766 yards and four touchdowns. The catches were tied for third, the receiving yards fourth, and his 475 yards after catch were second in the NFL among tight ends. He was used mainly in the slot (258 routes run from that spot were fourth among tight ends) and essentially functioned as a receiver.

However, the Jaguars have yet to work out a deal with Engram and placed the franchise tag on him for 2023, which leaves third-year player Luke Farrell as the only tight end under contract beyond this season. Farrell is a blocking tight end and isn’t going to be featured in the pass game, so even if Engram does agree to a three- or four-year contract before the season begins, the Jaguars need to add a second pass-catching option.

“A strong argument can be made that this is the deepest tight end class that we’ve seen in nearly a decade,” ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid said. “There are as many as seven tight ends that could be selected within the first two days of the draft. With Engram on the franchise tag, the Jaguars could search for his backup to eventually groom into being his replacement if he becomes too expensive down the road.”

Three of the top four prospects all caught more than 100 passes in their college careers, and Mayer caught 18 touchdown passes in three seasons at Notre Dame. Kincaid caught more passes (70) than any tight end in the FBS in 2022, and LaPorta caught 153 passes in his Iowa career and could become the fourth Hawkeyes tight end who played for coach Kirk Ferentz drafted in the first round.

Reid’s best TE fit for Jacksonville

Dalton Kincaid, Utah -- Primarily a pass-catching option at the position, Kincaid is a well-rounded route runner who has good hands. He can be a middle of the field playmaker but is also capable of being flexed out wide and utilized as a big wide receiver.

Why the Jaguars shouldn’t draft a tight end

Unless Engram is willing to leave $11.345 million on the table, he’ll sign the franchise tag and play in 2023, plus the Jaguars have the option of franchising him again next season if needed. The team also likes practice squad player Gerrit Prince, whom they signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of UAB last May, and hope he can develop into someone that could eventually fill Engram’s role.

The Jaguars, who ranked 10th in total offense in 2022, return their entire offense minus fourth receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and right tackle Jawaan Taylor). They add receiver Calvin Ridley. So, the Jaguars aren't desperately in need of a tight end. And since it’s regarded as a deep group of tight ends, the Jaguars can put off grabbing one until the second or third round.

Instead, they should concentrate on their biggest areas of need: edge rusher and cornerback.