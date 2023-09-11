What Calvin Ridley's strong Jaguars debut means for the offense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Receiver Calvin Ridley made a triumphant regular-season return to the NFL on Sunday in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 31-21 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

He had not played in an NFL game since Oct. 24, 2021, after stepping away from the Atlanta Falcons for mental health reasons and then serving a suspension during the entire 2022 season for violating the NFL's gambling policy. The Jaguars traded for him on Nov. 1, and when he was reinstated in March, no one knew whether he would be the same player he was in 2020.

In his first game in nearly 23 months, Ridley's eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown were impressive. To the Jaguars receiver, however, the win was more important.

“[Stats] didn't mean that much, honestly,” Ridley said after the game. “I just love this team, man. I've worked so hard with them. I just want to win with them. I just want to get the W's.”

Ridley can downplay his stats if he wants, but there’s no question he makes the Jaguars’ offense -- which ranked 10th in scoring and yards per game last season -- better. Sunday's performance also illustrates one thing that could crop up weekly: If one receiver gets a high volume of targets and catches, it likely means someone else won’t be as involved.

Receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones and tight end Evan Engram had career seasons for Jacksonville in 2022. With the addition of Ridley, there are fewer targets to go around, but that doesn't seem to faze the group.

“I think we've all kind of bought into just putting our pride aside, checking it in at the door and coming together as one,” Kirk said last week. “We all know it's going to be week to week of who's able to have those opportunities to individually have a big game. But as long as we're walking off the field with the W, I'm sure we're all going to be happy.”

Kirk was targeted three times against the Colts -- fifth among Jaguars players -- and had one catch for 9 yards.

Ridley had seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown in the first half, and Jones, who finished with five catches for 55 yards, also had a touchdown catch in the first half. Engram and running back Travis Etienne Jr. each had five catches. But any of them could be the odd man out against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 -- including Ridley. That's just how the Jaguars' offense is going to work.

Ridley didn’t have much to say about his long-awaited return, but he admitted the offense can get even better.

“We should’ve scored more points,” Ridley said. “We should’ve been in better situations. That was obviously our first game [and] I feel like we’re still getting better. We’re still learning each other. But I like where we are.”