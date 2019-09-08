Watch: Sammy Watkins hits 21.33 mph on long TD reception

Sammy Watkins talked on Friday about how he thought he was going to have his best NFL season. That remains to be seen, but he's off to a pretty good start after his 68-yard catch on the Chiefs' first drive. He took a short pass and outran defenders to the end zone.

Patrick Mahomes had seven opening-drive passing touchdowns last season, and is 1-for-1 in 2019.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Watkins reached a max speed of 21.33 mph on his 68-yard touchdown, eighth-fastest by any player since the start of the 2018 season.