Chiefs ask much of Patrick Mahomes again, and as usual, he delivers

Patrick Mahomes says the Chiefs' chemistry led Kansas City to make big plays when it mattered most. (0:22)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs played without their top wide receiver, their starting left tackle and their starting running back and still had little problem moving the ball and beating the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

That’s because they received another big game from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 33-28 victory.

Mahomes fell short of his second straight 400-plus-yard passing game. He had 443 in last week’s game in Oakland. But he had his 13th straight game with more than 300 yards, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Kurt Warner for the most by a player in his first 20 games in NFL history.

The Chiefs ask for a lot from Mahomes, the NFL’s reigning Most Valuable Player, every week, but his burden was bigger against the Ravens. The Chiefs played without wide receiver Tyreek Hill, left tackle Eric Fisher and running back Damien Williams, all out with injuries.

So they relied on Mahomes more than usual, particularly in the first half. Mahomes attempted a pass on 25 of 34 first-half plays. He completed 20 for two touchdowns, including an 83-yarder to Mecole Hardman that marked the second-longest scoring throw of Mahomes’ career.

Hardman got to a top speed of 21.7 mph on the play, per NFL Next Gen Stats. That’s the fastest speed by any ball carrier on a touchdown this season.

Mahomes is the only player in the past 40 seasons with 250 passing yards and two touchdowns in the first half of three straight games.