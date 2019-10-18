Chiefs coach Andy Reid on his 200th win: 'I'm old'

Andy Reid says Patrick Mahomes' injury was a freak thing and he was proud of the Chiefs for stepping up afterward. (0:35)

DENVER -- Nearly lost amid the chaos of quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ knee injury on Thursday night was a milestone for Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Reid won his 200th regular-season game as the Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 30-6. He might appreciate the feat someday, but he didn't have much love for it immediately afterward.

When asked what the 200th win means to him, Reid said, "I'm old."

The victory ties Reid with former Chiefs coach Marty Schottenheimer for sixth place on the NFL's all-time list. Ahead of them in fifth place is Curly Lambeau, who had 226 victories.

Don Shula is the leader with 328 victories.

"I really don't think about all that stuff," said Reid, 61. "That old saying that you're only as good as the next one, right? That holds true in the National Football League. I've been around long enough to know that. You've got to keep grinding."

Reid won 130 regular-season games while coaching the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 through 2012. He has won 70 since joining the Chiefs in 2013.