Chiefs fortunate in the final minutes against Vikings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker had already made a 54-yard field goal to tie the game minutes earlier, so it seemed the extra 10 yards picked up by receiver Tyreek Hill to set up the potential game-winning 44-yard kick were unnecessary.

Except they weren't. Butker said he needed every inch.

"I don't know if that would have been good from 46 yards," Butker said after his kick wobbled through the uprights as time expired to give the Chiefs a 26-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings at Arrowhead Stadium.

"Did it get blocked? Did it not get blocked? I know from watching the film the guy jumped over the long snapper ... but it's kind of hard to tell if the guy tipped it or not because the rotation was a little weird."

The Chiefs needed several plays to go their way in the last two minutes against the Vikings.

The Chiefs' remarkable path to victory started on Minnesota's third play after Butker tied the game with 2:30 left. Chris Jones got pressure on Vikings' quarterback Kirk Cousins, who rather than take a sack and let the clock run dumped the ball off for an incompletion. By stopping the clock, the Chiefs saved either a timeout or more than a half-minute on the game clock.

The Chiefs then sent Hill out to retrieve the punt from Minnesota's Britton Colquitt. Hill hasn't been the punt returner this season and special teams coach Dave Toub said he believed Hill's presence forced Colquitt to shank the ball out of bounds. The 27-yard punt set up the Chiefs at the Vikings' 45.

On the next snap, Minnesota's Stephen Weatherly came unblocked up the middle to sack Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore, who fumbled, but Damien Williams was there to recover it for the Chiefs.

"Whether it was incomplete or fumble, I wasn't going to give it a chance," Williams said. "I was going to jump on that ball regardless."

Moore said the Chiefs had an "issue" in communicating the protection on the play. Guard Martinas Rankin said, "There was a lot going on and I don't know if we had a protection call there."

The Chiefs then faced a second-and-21, this time from their own 44. But the Vikings, who had pressured Moore relentlessly in the fourth quarter, only sent four rushers. Moore had time to step up and fire the ball to Travis Kelce for 17 yards.

Then, with the Chiefs on the fringe of field-goal range, the Vikings sent seven players after Moore. Moore had to unload quickly but Hill was open, giving the Chiefs a first down and the extra yardage to make Butker comfortable.

One of the first players to greet Butker after the winning kick was injured quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The NFL's reigning MVP, Mahomes is usually the one making the big plays for the Chiefs but he watched several others do it on Sunday, including his replacement. Moore completed 25 of 35 passes for 275 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions and was quick to share credit for the win.

"Tons of clutch plays by some big-time guys," Moore said.