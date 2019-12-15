Chiefs continue their AFC West dominance with win over Broncos

Travis Kelce's 11-yard catch vs. the Broncos makes him the first tight end in NFL history to have four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. (0:18)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Playing against an AFC West rival is usually good for whatever ails the Kansas City Chiefs.

That was the case again Sunday against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick Mahomes' bruised passing hand was not a problem, as he threw for 340 yards on 27-of-34 passing and two touchdowns to Tyreek Hill. The 10-4 Chiefs cruised to a 23-3 victory that has become typical for games they play against divisional opponents.

The Chiefs, who clinched a fourth straight AFC West championship last week, continued to dominate in divisional games. They raised their record to 26-3 against AFC West opponents in the past five seasons.

They are 5-0 in such games this season, with four of the victories coming by at least 18 points. The Chiefs, who are one game behind the New England Patriots for the AFC's No. 2 playoff seed, have one game left against an AFC West rival, Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead.

They play against the Bears in Chicago next Sunday.

The Chiefs have beaten the Broncos nine straight times.

Buy/sell on a breakout performance: It’s time to believe in the Chiefs’ defense, which held the Broncos to a mere field goal. The Broncos scored 38 points in last week's win over the Houston Texans. The Chiefs have allowed 45 points over the past four games, or just more than 11 per contest.

Troubling trend: The Chiefs are kicking too many field goals. They called on Harrison Butker three times in the first half alone. While he made them all, the fact that the Chiefs had to repeatedly settle for three points kept the Broncos within range. Butker has made three field goals per game three times this season and four in three others. Their trouble with finishing drives with touchdowns will eventually cause the Chiefs to get beaten, if it continues.