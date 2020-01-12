Chiefs-Texans inactives: Who's in, who's out in AFC divisional playoff

All six playoff games have gone under, but will that trend continue when Kansas City's high-powered offense hosts Houston? (0:58)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs' inactives include defensive tackle Chris Jones, who led the team in sacks this season with nine. Jones has a calf injury. He didn't play in the Chiefs' Week 6 game against the Texans because of a groin injury; that game was one of just two all season in which the Chiefs failed to register a sack.

Kansas City's other inactives are backup quarterback Chad Henne, offensive linemen Jackson Barton, Ryan Hunter and Andrew Wylie, linebacker Darron Lee and cornerback Morris Claiborne.

Inactive for Houston are tight end Jordan Akins, safety Jahleel Addae, wide receiver Steven Mitchell, cornerback Cornell Armstrong, tackle Elijah Nkansah, defensive end Carlos Watkins and nose tackle Eddie Vanderdoes.