Chiefs' Chris Jones misses practice, but Travis Kelce works out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs practiced without injured defensive tackle Chris Jones Wednesday as they began on-field preparations for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans.

Jones has a calf injury that kept him out of last week's divisional round win over the Houston Texans. Jones worked out for trainers and coaches before the game but moved gingerly and coach Andy Reid later said the workout showed Jones wasn't close at that time to being ready to play.

Jones led the Chiefs in sacks this season with nine and would be a big presence in the middle of their defensive line against Titans running back Derrick Henry.

Tight end Travis Kelce did practice with the Chiefs. He was limited in practice all last week because of a sore knee and also injured his hamstring during the Houston game but still caught 10 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns.

Kelce was limping in the locker room after the game but Reid said Kelce's condition has improved.

"He feels better this week than he did last week," Reid said.