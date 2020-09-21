Ho-hum: Yet another big Patrick Mahomes-led comeback for Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes throws a deep pass to Tyreek Hill, who makes the grab and tumbles into the end zone to score a 54-yard Chiefs touchdown, and the subsequent 2-point conversion ties the game with the Chargers at 17-17. (0:53)

Patrick Mahomes on Sunday led the Kansas City Chiefs back from a double-digit deficit to victory for the fourth time in the past five games.

This time the victims were the Chargers, who led by 11 in the third quarter in Los Angeles but fell to Mahomes and the Chiefs 23-20 in overtime. The Chiefs kicked a 30-yard field goal on the final play of regulation to put the game into overtime, where they won it on Harrison Butker's 58-yard field goal.

Mahomes made a huge play in the fourth quarter in throwing a 54-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill while on the run. Mahomes found receiver Mecole Hardman for the 2-point conversion to tie it at 17.

The Chiefs got the ball in overtime after the Chargers elected not to go for it on fourth-and-1 from their own 34-yard line. According to ESPN's win probability, there was a less than 1% difference between winning by going for it and winning by punting.

The Chiefs trailed by at least 10 points in all three of their postseason games last season. They were down 20-10 midway through the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV but rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

Still the AFC West leaders: At 2-0, the Chiefs are alone in first place in the AFC West. By rallying, they avoided falling out of first place for the first time since Week 16 in 2016.

Herbert isn't Rivers: The Chiefs intercepted former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers six times in two games against L.A. last season and 15 times in the past six games. But they could force rookie QB Justin Herbert into only one mistake, a second-half interception by L'Jarius Sneed.

Butker's increased range: The Chiefs said they believed kicker Harrison Butker increased his range during the offseason by several yards and that they weren't shy about using him from up to 60 yards on field goals. He made them look good by hitting a 58-yard field goal in the third quarter and then the game winner from the same distance in overtime. Butker made a 77-yard field goal while working out in the spring, though with a strong wind at his back. He made one from more than 70 yards in pregame in the altitude of Mexico City last year.