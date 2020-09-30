Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs' Travis Kelce won't be babysitting

Patrick Mahomes is announced as a member of the elite Madden 99 club for the second straight year. (0:55)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, only recently learned they will be having a baby and have already started compiling a list of teammates who might, and might not, be allowed to babysit their child.

"I'd say [reserve quarterback] Matt Moore or someone like that who's responsible," Mahomes said regarding who's on the babysitter list. As for who's not, Mahomes said, "I can't let Trav [Travis Kelce] or anybody [babysit]. You never know what would happen."

Mahomes and Matthews revealed on social media Tuesday that she was expecting.

"It's extremely exciting," Mahomes said. "Being able to grow up and having these dreams of having a family and playing in the NFL, those things have started happening and coming into truth and everything like that. I'm just excited that I have a lot of great people around me and I'm in a great organization and I'm able to live out these dreams day to day."

As for football, Mahomes and the 3-0 Kansas City Chiefs will play the 2-1 New England Patriots on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS). The game is the first meeting between Mahomes and Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

Mahomes said Wednesday he has long admired Newton's game, ever since Newton played in junior college in Texas, where Mahomes is from.

"I wish I could do some of the things he does as far as how physical he is and the way he's able to make plays happen," Mahomes said. "He's a great football player, and he's in a great spot now and he's playing good football."

Mahomes threw four touchdown passes and rushed for a score in the Chiefs' 34-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. The easier-than-expected victory against an opponent considered their main competitor for the AFC championship led to thoughts by some that the Chiefs could finish the season undefeated. They've won 12 straight games dating back to last year, including the 2019 postseason.

Mahomes said he hasn't had any such thoughts.

"I haven't thought that far ahead," he said. "We're just 3-0 right now. When you start thinking about [records] that is when you lose football games. Look at us last year. We came off a big win against the Ravens [in Week 3] and dropped a few games in October."