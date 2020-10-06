Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs are first to 4-0 in four straight seasons

The Chiefs take advantage of a poor Patriots offense, scoring two touchdowns in nine seconds late in the fourth quarter. (0:36)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs started slowly on Monday night, which should have been expected. Their opponent was the New England Patriots.

The Chiefs came alive in the second half, as they usually do against the Patriots. Mahomes threw two touchdown passes and the Chiefs ran their record to 4-0 by winning 26-10.

The Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to start four straight seasons 4-0 or better. They've had a winning streak of at least four games in every one of coach Andy Reid's eight seasons.

The Chiefs didn't score their first touchdown until late in the third quarter. The game was only the third with Mahomes as their starter in which the Chiefs didn't score at least one touchdown on any of their first four possessions.

The other two came against the Patriots. But in each of those games the Chiefs scored 31 points in the second half.

The Chiefs scored 20 this time with the help of 25-yard interception return for a touchdown by Tyrann Mathieu.

Stout in red zone: Two of the biggest plays of the game came with New England inside the Chiefs' 20. The Chiefs ended each drive with a sack, first late in the first half when Frank Clark dragged down Brian Hoyer for a 13-yard loss from the Chiefs' 13. The Patriots were out of time outs and the play ended the half. Taco Charlton in the third quarter sacked Hoyer at the Chiefs' 10 and forced a fumble. The Chiefs recovered.

Chris Jones did not play: The Chiefs played without defensive tackle Chris Jones, their leading pass-rusher. He had been listed as questionable for the game with a groin injury. Jones led the Chiefs coming into the game with 3.5 sacks.

Another shaky day for Butker: Kicker Harrison Butker missed a point-after touchdown for the second straight game. He did make both of his field goal attempts. Butker missed a 42-yard try last week.