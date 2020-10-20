Chiefs can't wait to add Le'Veon Bell to a loaded offensive lineup

COVID-19 protocols forced new Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell to watch his new team from afar Monday.

But Bell provided support over social media during the Chiefs' 26-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills. At one point he simply tweeted "I can't wait" and added a smiling face emoji with heart-shaped eyes.

I can't wait 😍 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 19, 2020

The Chiefs feel much the same way about adding Bell to an already loaded offensive lineup that includes quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and others.

"He's going to be another weapon," Mahomes said. "He's somebody who's had tremendous success in this league for a long time now and he's still in the prime of his career. He's 28 years old, so he's going to come in and make plays happen.

"Having him, Clyde, Darrel [Williams], Darwin [Thompson], all these guys that can come in and run the football and keep just going at the defense over and over again, it'll open up the passing game and it'll help me out a little bit, too."

The Chiefs didn't need Bell against the Bills. They ran 46 times for 245 yards, both being bests in their 7 1/2 seasons under coach Andy Reid. Edwards-Helaire ran for 161 yards.

Edwards-Helaire stands to lose some playing time to Bell, but if the Chiefs run anywhere near as much as they did against the Bills, there will be more than enough for both players.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 161 of the Chiefs' 245 rushing yards against the Bills. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Edwards-Helaire sounded ready to share.

"Another guy coming in, another piece to the puzzle," he said of Bell. "I just feel like we can only go up. Le'Veon, the guy's older than me. I'm still in my rookie year. So ultimately, anything I can do to pick his brain and gain any knowledge from him, I'm there for it."

It will ultimately be the job of Reid, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and running backs coach Deland McCullough to decide how the playing time will be split. Reid indicated he didn't consider the job to be a problem.

"We don't turn away good players, and he's a good one," Reid said. "It's exciting to have him around, and we'll see how he does. He's got to get in and get in the playbook and learn everything, but he's a pretty smart kid and been doing it a long time, so I don't think he'll have a problem with that.

"I think if you talk to Clyde, Clyde will sleep well tonight, as I think the other backs will. To add one more guy, I don't think any of them will complain there."