Kansas City Chiefs score plenty without much Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs score touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams as they rout the Broncos 43-16. (1:17)

In the bitter temperatures and snow of the Rocky Mountains, the Kansas City Chiefs couldn't rely on a big day from Patrick Mahomes and the offense against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

So they showed some versatility in running up a big score. The Chiefs became the first NFL team this season to score a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams in their 43-16 win, a result that ran their winning streak to 10 games against the Broncos.

The conditions were raw, so it wasn't a day for the passing game. Mahomes didn't account for his first touchdown until a fourth-quarter pass to Tyreek Hill. He completed 15 of 23 passes overall for 200 yards.

But the Chiefs scored touchdowns in all three phases, giving them their highest-scoring game of the season.

Mahomes extended his streak of regular-season games with a touchdown pass to 17, the longest current streak in the league.

Bell debut: Le'Veon Bell made his Chiefs debut and split the featured back duties with Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Bell carried six times for 39 yards and had two runs of 16 yards. He had just one run of at least 16 yards among his 264 carries with his previous team, the New York Jets.

Dominance over Broncos: Four of the 10 straight wins over Denver have come by 20 or more points, including the Chiefs' last three wins in the series.