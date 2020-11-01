Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes adds deep ball back into bag of tricks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It may be premature to declare that the deep pass is back in the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense, given that Sunday’s opponent is the only NFL team yet to win a game in 2020.

But the Chiefs have reason to feel encouraged their passing game is headed in the right direction after a 35-9 win over the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick Mahomes completed five passes of at least 25 yards to four different receivers, with four of the throws going for touchdowns.

That wasn’t a full day’s work earlier in Mahomes’ career, but it marks a season high for the Chiefs and Mahomes. Their offense has carried a much different look as the Chiefs have had to rely on their running game and a shorter passing game to carry them. They had seven passes of 25 or more yards in the season’s first seven games, including two in the previous two games.

Three of Mahomes’ touchdowns went at least 25 yards in the air, making him the first quarterback to achieve that since he did it in a game against the Oakland Raiders last season. No other quarterback has achieved that feat since the start of the 2019 season.

Patrick Mahomes took advantage of the long ball Sunday with four TD throws over 25 yards. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Mahomes had five touchdown passes on Sunday, counting a shorter throw. He has 10 career games with at least four touchdown passes, breaking the team record of nine held by Len Dawson. Mahomes has more games of four or more touchdowns than any player in history by age 25. Only Dan Marino, with 12, had more by that age.

Reid moves up the win list: Chiefs coach Andy Reid won his 229th career game, counting the playoffs. That ties him for fifth place on the NFL’s all-time list with former Packers coach Curly Lambeau. The four coaches ahead of him: Don Shula, George Halas, Bill Belichick and Tom Landry.