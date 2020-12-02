What did Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill first think of Patrick Mahomes? 'Trash'

Adam Teicher explains why Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is at the top of the fantasy food chain when it comes to racking up touchdowns and yardage. (0:36)

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill already has more touchdown catches this season (13) than at any point during his career. But he didn't always have confidence in the man throwing him the ball.

In an interview with Showtime's "Inside the NFL" that aired Tuesday, Hill made it clear he didn't think much of then-rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes during Mahomes' first training camp.

"I thought he was trash," Hill told Showtime. "I ain't gonna cap.

"I was like, 'this is who y'all drafted?'"

Since that first impression, Mahomes has thrown for 12,909 yards with 106 touchdowns. Hill has been the biggest beneficiary, having led the Chiefs' wide receivers in yards and touchdowns each season that Mahomes has been the starter. This season Hill has 1,021 yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 games played already.