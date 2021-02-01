Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes names his spirit animal and gives Travis Kelce one, too

Patrick Mahomes discusses how fortunate he was to land with the Chiefs and describes the COVID-19 precautions he's taking leading up to the Super Bowl. (1:36)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs have safety Tyrann Mathieu, nicknamed the Honey Badger for the way he tries to play the game.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said in response to a question Monday at the NFL's Super Bowl LV media event, that he, too, would like to have a spirit animal.

"I would like to be a wolf, kind of run around with my pack and being able to be a leader, someone that continues to attack and continues to lead as much as possible," Mahomes said.

A solid answer for a quarterback who could win his second consecutive Super Bowl on Sunday. But Mahomes wasn't off the hook just yet.

He was then asked what tight end Travis Kelce's spirit animal would be.

"It's got to be something funny," Mahomes said. "I think he'd be a giraffe. He's kind of just out there, grazing around the field, trying to make something happen. ... He's always a good time."