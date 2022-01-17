Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes set up divisional showdown with Bills, Josh Allen

Patrick Mahomes throws for 404 yards and five touchdowns as the Chiefs defeat the Steelers and move on to the divisional round. (1:24)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will meet for the fourth time in two seasons in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET), this time with each of their respective teams on an offensive roll.

Mahomes and the Chiefs matched the offensive firepower of Allen and the Bills in their wild-card round playoff opener on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes threw a touchdown pass on five straight possessions in a 10-minute, 30-second stretch spanning the second and third quarters -- the shortest span for five TDs in NFL history -- as the Chiefs overcame a sluggish start to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21.

"When you have been to the Super Bowl the last two years and you walk off the field with a loss last year, you want to go back and get that revenge and get that win," Mahomes said on the broadcast after the game. "For us, we understand it's a hard division. We got the Bills coming here this weekend, we are going to have to play our best football. We are just excited for the journey, and we'll stay with the process.

"I am glad we are playing at Arrowhead next week."

The Chiefs scored on a sixth straight possession, this TD pass going 2 yards from Travis Kelce to Byron Pringle.

Allen and the Bills scored a touchdown on seven of their nine possessions in their playoff opener against the New England Patriots, failing only when killing the clock at the end of each half.

"You expect a really good football team that’s going to play real hard," Mahomes said. "They have a great offense, a great defense, great special teams. We know it’s going to be another fight for us if we try to move on to the AFC Championship Game this year."

The Chiefs beat the Bills twice last season, including a 38-24 win at Arrowhead in the AFC Championship Game. The Bills beat the Chiefs 38-20 this season in Week 5 at Arrowhead, with Allen throwing for 315 yards and three touchdowns. Mahomes threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted twice.

"You've got Josh Allen [and] you've got Pat on our side," Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark said. "These are two of the best guys in the league. You say the two best young quarterbacks in the league today, I'd say 99% of the people in the world are going to say Pat Mahomes and Josh Allen."

Mahomes became the third player in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass to a running back, wide receiver, tight end and offensive lineman in a regular-season or playoff game. He finished 30-for-39 for 404 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.