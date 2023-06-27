Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce team up for 'The Match'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will participate in Capital One’s The Match for the second straight year.

“I think because of my golf game,” Mahomes said with more than just a little bit of sarcasm. “It's just so good.”

Mahomes will pair with his teammate Travis Kelce in this year’s Match on Thursday at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. They will face the Splash Brothers, Golden State Warriors guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Mahomes last year partnered with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, but the duo lost to a team of Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

“It'll be cool to have two different sports go up against each other,” Mahomes said. “I know them both pretty well so we can kind of talk some trash and do that type of stuff. And then anytime you combine Vegas and Travis is going to be a good time so I'm sure it'll be some good TV.”

The Chiefs recently concluded their offseason practice. Between that and family commitments, Mahomes said he hasn’t had much time to work on his golf game.

“Going into the match last time I was playing bad golf and I played good out there so I'm just hoping I can have another one like that,” the reigning MVP said. “So I'll play a little bit here and there. I have a charity golf tournament coming up, but other than that we'll just get there and roll and see when the lights come on if I can respond.”

While Mahomes is now a seasoned veteran, Kelce will be making his first appearance in the 12-hole event. Mahomes said Kelce can hit the ball “really far,” though it is not always a straight shot.

“I think whenever we get out there he'll respond and we'll have a good chance, as good of a chance as they do to win that thing,” Mahomes said.