Where does the Chiefs pass rush stand without Chris Jones?

Dan Graziano and Mina Kimes discuss Chris Jones' contract situation with the Chiefs and when it could get resolved. (1:45)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chris Jones’ absence loomed every day at training camp even as the Kansas City Chiefs looked at several possible candidates to take the place of their star pass-rusher.

Trying to build a pass rush without Jones, their leader in sacks in each of the last six seasons, proved difficult. The task was made even harder when Charles Omenihu received news he would be suspended for the first six games by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, meaning the Chiefs will be without their biggest defensive free agent acquisition for the first third of the season.

Another top defensive lineman, Tershawn Wharton, missed much of camp after last season’s knee surgery, though he appears on pace to be ready when the regular season begins.

As the Chiefs creep closer to their Sept. 7 season opener against the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is still scrambling to figure out where the pass-rush pressure and sacks will come from, particularly if Jones doesn’t end his holdout before then.

“You’re always looking for continuity and continuity comes with reps and being around each other and together,” Spagnuolo said. “We haven’t had that. [There are] a lot of moving pieces right now.

“Sometimes it takes the first quarter of the season to figure out who you are and what you have. Along the way you hope you’re winning games but it might take us a little while to figure all of that out.”

Best of NFL Nation • Joe Burrow masters art of setback

• 3 Bills questions before cutdown day

• Titans' Landry ready for big return

• Packers' Clifford earns Love's trust

• Will Seattle turn to undrafted rookie WR?

• Denver's McLaughlin doing the work

The Chiefs finished second in the NFL last season with 55 sacks. Against the Lions, they will be missing the players who accounted for 31 of those, counting Jones and his 15.5 sacks if he doesn’t play.

The Chiefs were planning on Omenihu before the suspension to make up for some of what they lost. In camp, he was playing end on early downs and tackle in passing situations.

“He’s a really good pass-rusher inside,” defensive line coach Joe Cullen said. “He can play all four spots. He plays with a high motor, high energy. So we’re losing a good player.”

Without Jones, their top returning pass-rushers are George Karlaftis with six and Mike Danna with five.

“To have a good pass rush, you’ve all got to be as one, work as a unit,” Danna said. “We’ve got a bunch of new faces so we’re still working toward some things, working through some things.

“Everybody has individual goals. Everybody wants to have double-digit sacks. It’s more effective when the line as a whole is rushing as one. That’s when you can start winning your one-on-ones.”

The Chiefs this year drafted defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah in the first round and will be asking him to be a part of their playing rotation, as well. Anudike-Uzomah is 21 and played three seasons in college at Kansas State.

He also missed most of offseason practice after being drafted while rehabbing from injuries.

“There was a time when he had to play a lot of catch-up because of all the time he missed in the OTAs,” Spagnuolo said. “I think he got himself caught up. There are still little things that you can tell he’s not used to or it takes a little bit of thinking. Hopefully when the thinking gets less and the fast-playing gets more he becomes more of a player for us.”

The Chiefs are rushing Anudike-Uzomah to get him ready. He played more than any of their other defensive linemen during the three preseason games.

“I’ve still got a ways to go,” he said. “I’ve been a little bit better. I got the hang of things but it’s just the preseason. It was good work for me to go out there and have me play against real people, play against NFL people who are different than my teammates.”

No matter what they do, the Chiefs will find it difficult to cover for the loss of Jones. He tied his career high in sacks and was tied for fourth in the NFL. He had two more sacks in the postseason.

“Chris, in my opinion, was as good, if not the best defensive player in the league last year,” Cullen said. “We’ll welcome him back with open arms when he gets here. I’ve talked to him about staying in shape and eventually this thing will get done and he’ll be back here.”