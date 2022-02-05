Raiders Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby no stranger to new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham

Tedy Bruschi, Randy Moss and Rex Ryan react to the news of Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels becoming the next head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders. (2:21)

LAS VEGAS -- While Patrick Graham is coming to the Las Vegas Raiders as their new defensive coordinator, he is not an unknown commodity to Raiders Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby. The two met on Crosby's pre-draft visit with the Miami Dolphins in 2019, when Graham was the Dolphins' defensive coordinator.

"We had a great talk," Crosby said of the visit, which came before the Raiders drafted him in the fourth round, 106th overall, out of Eastern Michigan.

"So once he got hired [by the Raiders Friday night], he called me like 20 minutes after I found out. He had nothing but positive things to say and I'm looking forward to working with him."

Graham spent the last two seasons with the New York Giants as their assistant head coach/defensive coordinator and assured Crosby that whatever scheme he brings to Las Vegas will suit the first-time Pro Bowler.

"I've been a 4-3 [alignment] guy since high school," Crosby said. "I want to be able to play 6-[technique] and 9-tech and Coach Graham, the first thing he said was, 'Stop hearing all this noise about 3-4, 4-3. We're going to put you in the right position.'

"And that's all it comes down to is just trust and obviously he wants me to succeed and help the team in any way he can. So that's what I plan on doing -- just continuing going on the right trajectory in my career."

Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl receiver CeeDee Lamb, meanwhile, gave a quick scouting report on Graham's defense.

"They show a lot of different coverages, I'll tell you that," said Lamb, who has caught 23 passes for 301 yards and a touchdown in four career games against the Giants.

"Guys, you can tell, he forces to be relentless."

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had a similar report on new Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who nurtured him from the No. 15 overall pick in last year’s draft to rookie Pro Bowler.

"Being a young player, he's been around a lot of football and he just told me all the little ins and outs about the game, which always helps," Jones said. "He's a great mentor to me and obviously taught me a lot about the game of football. Not just the offense but also the defense and made me a better person, too.

"Josh is a great offensive mind and he does a great job coaching everybody, from the linemen to the skill players. He deserves a job and he's going to do a great job and I'm really happy for him and his family."