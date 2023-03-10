Six intriguing players Raiders could target in free agency

HENDERSON, Nev. -- There's a reason the Las Vegas Raiders have an estimated $34.5 million in salary cap space, sixth most in the NFL -- they have a lot of open roster spots.

As we wrote earlier this week, the Raiders have 27 of their own unrestricted free agents to sift through and needs at virtually every level of their depth chart. That won't preclude Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels from doing a little off-site shopping, though. In fact, they could make a splash, or six, on the open market when free agency officially gets under way March 15.

"You can develop your philosophy before free agency starts," Ziegler said at the combine last week. "Now, sometimes that plan doesn't work out just based on how the market materializes and things of that nature. We're always going to have a group of players ... based on what the market is and what conversations are, if you want to get that player, you're going to have to do that in the first couple of days of free agency.

"And then there's going to be another pool of players ... that is predicated on maybe the depth of that position and that may be predicated on what the surplus and demand in the draft at that certain position is."

A look, then, at six intriguing players ranked in our Top 100 free agents that Las Vegas could target next week.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The Raiders are looking for a quarterback for the first time since 2014 after the release of Derek Carr, and while a veteran may be preferred, trading for the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Mac Jones or Lamar Jackson might be too costly. Garoppolo, who was ranked No. 17 on our Top 100 free agent list, fits a certain bill in that he is already familiar with McDaniels' system from their time together in New England and he thrives in a play action-heavy scheme, which would only be enhanced with All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs.

Last season, Garoppolo found himself as Trey Lance's backup with the 49ers before an injury thrust him back into the starting lineup. Garoppolo responded with 16 touchdown passes, four interceptions and a 67.2% completion percentage in 11 games before suffering a season-ending foot injury of his own. Yeah, his injury history is a concern, but the only QB currently under contract in Las Vegas is Chase Garbers. So re-signing Jarrett Stidham might be another priority and if Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis or Anthony Richardson are still on the board when the Raiders draft at No. 7, well, Ziegler and McDaniels did say their QB room would look dramatically different next year.

OT Mike McGlinchey

The Raiders' previous regime of GM Mike Mayock and coach Jon Gruden were linked to McGlinchey before the 49ers took him ninth overall, six picks before the Raiders picked Kolton Miller in the 2018 draft. It worked out for the Raiders, as Miller is a foundational player at left tackle. But the Raiders are still in need of a foundational right tackle, even with the solid play last season from Jermaine Eluemunor, who is a free agent himself.

McGlinchey's pass block win rate of 89.6% was just 32nd among tackles but his run block win rate of 81.2% was fifth overall. At 6-foot-8, 310 pounds, McGlinchey, our No. 3-ranked free agent, can hold his own against bull rushers as well as having enough lower-body flexibility to deal with speed edge rushers. Miller is also 6-8, so the Raiders could do worse than having a pair of twin towers protecting their new QB's front and blind sides.

ILB Tremaine Edmunds

The Raiders have a massive hole at linebacker and, if continuity means much, perhaps they simply re-sign Denzel Perryman, who missed the last two games with a left shoulder injury. Adding the massive Edmunds, who is our No. 11-ranked free agent, to the mix would give the Raiders' second line of defense a new look.

The 6-5, 250-pound Edmunds would be the yin to the 5-11, 240-pound Perryman's yang as an off-ball defender whose coverage skills have improved, especially down field in zone coverages. He also had 66 solo tackles with an interception and a sack for the Bills last season. He has also started 74 games in five seasons.

CB Jonathan Jones

Finally, a Patriot. Ziegler and McDaniels sort of turned the Raiders into Patriots West with so many guys with New England ties coming to Sin City via free agency last spring. And in Jones, our No. 45-ranked free agent, the Raiders could address another position of need at cornerback. Re-signing Rock Ya-Sin could take precedent, but Jones' versatility could make for a nice match with Nate Hobbs, who battled injuries last season.

Jones had four interceptions -- twice as many as any Raiders player a year ago -- with 11 pass breakups and three forced fumbles last season, all career highs. Yeah, a reimagined Raiders defense could use a playmaker, or 11.

Jordan Poyer's coverage ability and penchant for interceptions could make him a nice fit for a Raiders secondary that needs playmakers. Lon Horwedel/USA TODAY Sports

S Jordan Poyer

As noted, the Raiders need playmakers on defense, especially in the secondary, and while Poyer, our No. 15-ranked free agent, will be 32 just like Raiders free agent safety Duron Harmon, Poyer is the more accomplished coverage defender. Because while Harmon tied for the Raiders lead with two INTs, Poyer had four picks with eight pass breakups for the Bills and, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, allowed just 14 catches for 102 yards as the nearest defender in coverage. Still, he missed four games last year as he dealt with knee, ribs and elbow injuries.

WR Jakobi Meyers

What, what? Another receiver for a team that already has All-Pro Davante Adams, slot man Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller? Indeed, because, apologies to Mack Hollins, who is also a free agent, but Las Vegas is in need of a true No. 2 wideout, and Meyers has experience in McDaniels' scheme. Meyers, who is our No. 13-ranked free agent, is a big target at 6-2 and is known for his "nuanced" route running between the numbers. That's where he caught 47 of the 67 receptions thrown to him with the Patriots last season, converting those into 804 yards and a career-high six touchdown receptions.