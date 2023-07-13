Has the Raiders' defense improved this offseason? Here's where Vegas is better, worse and the same

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders' defense, despite the presence of two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby and his 37.5 career sacks in four seasons, was again a work in progress last season under first-year defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

But if continuity is a good thing, and Las Vegas did indeed upgrade at several key roster spots, then the Raiders should improve upon their No. 28-ranked total defense (it was No. 14 in 2021). Las Vegas was No. 29 against the pass, No. 19 against the run and gave up the seventh-most points in the NFL. Yeah, there's room for improvement on the defensive side of the ball.

So after looking previously at the offensive groups, which are primarily coach Josh McDaniels' domain, take a dive into the defense and see if the different groups got better, stayed the same or got worse this offseason.

Defensive line

Additions: Tyree Wilson, Byron Young, Nesta Jade Silvera, Jordan Willis, John Jenkins, Adam Plant Jr., George Tarlas, Adam Butler, David Ebuka Agoha

Losses: Clelin Ferrell, Andrew Billings, Isaac Rochell, Tashawn Bower, Kyle Peko

Returners: Maxx Crosby, Bilal Nichols, Jerry Tillery, Chandler Jones, Malcolm Koonce, Neil Farrell Jr., Matthew Butler

Better, worse or the same? Better.

As brilliant as Crosby was for the Raiders last season -- he had 12.5 of Las Vegas' 27 total sacks -- he needed help. Jones struggled through the first part of the season but seemed invigorated by the late arrival of Tillery, which should provide another boon for the potential Hall of Famer. As should the Raiders using the No. 7 overall pick on Wilson, who was still recovering from a follow-up surgery on his right foot in March and did not participate in any on-field offseason activities. If, as Las Vegas is gambling on, Wilson is a full go to start the season, the Raiders' pass rush should be vastly improved. Las Vegas has visions of Wilson joining Crosby and Jones on the field at the same time, which would be a terrifying sight for QBs.

The 27 sacks (22 coming from the D-line) were the third fewest in the league, down from the 35 the Raiders had in 2021, which ranked 20th most, so affecting opposing quarterbacks was the primary objective in the draft. Second-year DTs Farrell and Butler will be pushed by rookie draftees Young and Silvera, while Nichols will be counted upon to step up.

Linebackers

Additions: Robert Spillane, Amari Burney, Drake Thomas

Losses: Denzel Perryman, Jayon Brown

Returners: Divine Deablo, Darien Butler, Luke Masterson, Curtis Bolton, Kana'i Mauga

Better, worse or the same? Worse, with the potential of being the same.

Harsh? Maybe, but Las Vegas did let its best linebacker walk in free agency, as Perryman, a 2021 Pro Bowler, signed with the Houston Texans. And while Deablo, who is considerably bulkier, wore the green dot playcaller helmet in the offseason program, he is coming off a season-ending broken right arm and played in just eight games (he was leading the Raiders with 74 tackles, which ranked eighth in the NFL at the time). Spillane is just as unproven as an every-down linebacker, but his role as the run-stuffer is as defined as Deablo's is as the coverage guy in a nickel defense.

At least Masterson and Butler have experience in Graham's system -- Bolton is more of a special teams ace while Mauga is a practice-squad survivor -- and that should be a positive. And while many clamored for the Raiders to draft a gaggle of LBs, Burney -- the lone linebacker draftee -- should push for snaps in camp.

Cornerbacks

Additions: Jakorian Bennett, Brandon Facyson, Duke Shelley, David Long Jr., Jordan Perryman, Azizi Hearn

Losses: Rock Ya-Sin, Sidney Jones IV, Anthony Averett

Returners: Nate Hobbs, Amik Robertson, Sam Webb, Tyler Hall, Bryce Cosby, Ike Brown

Better, worse or the same? Better.

The biggest benefactor of the Raiders improving their pass rush? Their pass coverage in general, the cornerbacks in particular. Especially with the additions of Facyson, who started nine games for Las Vegas in 2021, Shelley, who has started 11 combined games over the last three seasons, and Long, who has started nine games over the last two years. Still, that trio has combined for just three interceptions in a total of 165 career games.

As such, Bennett could push for playing time, but the big question is where Hobbs fits. Is it in the slot, where he excelled as a rookie, or on the outside, where he has flashed but he missed six games due to injury last season? The Raiders had only six interceptions last season -- which was tied for the league low -- and Robertson's two picks were the only interceptions to come from a Raiders cornerback in 2022. Yeah, this group has to be better, especially since the Raiders were also last in the NFL in interceptions in 2021 (six).

Safeties

Additions: Marcus Epps, Christopher Smith, Jaquan Johnson, Jaydon Grant

Losses: Duron Harmon, Matthias Farley

Returners: Tre'von Moehrig, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Roderic Teamer

Better, worse or the same? Better

Epps, fresh off a Super Bowl run with the Philadelphia Eagles, and Johnson are both five years younger than Harmon, who was the Raiders' best defensive back last season and would have provided more stability on the back end for the likes of Moehrig and Smith, who will compete in camp.

But remember what we said about the cornerbacks being helped by an improved pass rush? That's in play for the last level of the defense, too. Harmon tied with Denzel Perryman and Robertson with two interceptions last season, so the need is there for a ball hawk safety, right? Epps has three career picks, while Johnson has two and Moehrig had one as a rookie in 2021.