Chargers' defense batters Aaron Rodgers in shutting down Packers

CARSON, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers heard all of the talk leading up to the game on Sunday about Green Bay Packers fans taking over the 27,000-seat soccer stadium at Dignity Health Sports Complex on Sunday.

They saw all the Cheeseheads. They heard the chants of “Go, Pack go!” from the stands.

But for a Bolts team desperate for another win that could vault it back into the playoff conversation, none of that mattered.

The Chargers' defense limited Aaron Rodgers & Co. to 184 total yards in Sunday's win. Harry How/Getty Images

Behind a feisty defense led by Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, as well as a revamped offense, the Chargers thoroughly dominated a good team in the Packers, winning 26-11.

Facing one of the best in the business in Aaron Rodgers, the Chargers consistently generated pressure with just four rushers, finishing with three sacks and holding the Packers to just 84 total yards after three quarters.

Offensively, the Chargers finally got the running game going, finishing with a season-high 159 rushing yards. Sunday was the first time the Chargers totaled over 40 rushing yards in five games.

The Chargers now hit the road for the second time in three weeks, facing their AFC West rival the Oakland Raiders on Thursday for the final time in the Black Hole.

Promising trend: The offense looked crisper and in better rhythm under the direction of new offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, who took over this week when Anthony Lynn let veteran playcaller Ken Whisenhunt go. One thing that stood out was the play seemed to get into the huddle much quicker, allowing Philip Rivers to get to the line of scrimmage earlier and read the defense. The Chargers rolled up 442 total yards on offense.

QB breakdown: Rivers did a nice job of taking what the defense gave him and taking care of the football. Rivers completed 21 of 28 passes for 294 yards, with no touchdown passes or interceptions. Rivers was sacked twice, finishing with a 108.3 passer rating. It’s only the third game this season Rivers finished a game without a turnover. The Chargers are 2-1 in those games.

Describe the game in two words: Complete performance. For the first time this season at home, the Chargers got contributions from all three phases. Receiver Mike Williams finished with three receptions for 111 receiving yards, topping 100 receiving yards for the first time in his NFL career. Specifically, special teams came up big for the Chargers. Linebacker Drue Tranquill blocked a punt. And in his season debut after missing the first eight games with a right groin injury, kicker Michael Badgley finished 4-of-5 on field goals, including a long of 43 yards.