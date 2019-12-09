Birthday boy Philip Rivers helps Chargers snap 3-game losing streak

Philip Rivers throws for 314 yards and three touchdowns as the Chargers blow out the Jaguars 45-10. (1:17)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Playing on his 38th birthday, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers celebrated by helping lead his team to a cathartic 45-10 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After three straight frustrating losses against AFC West rivals, the Chargers thoroughly handled the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field, improving their record to 5-8 on the season.

Rivers was efficient, completing 16 of 22 passes for 314 passing yards and three touchdowns. In doing so, Rivers eclipsed 3,500 passing yards for a 12th straight season, the third-longest streak in NFL history.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Rivers was a perfect 5-of-5 for 186 yards and two touchdowns against the blitz, his most such passing yards in the last three seasons. Rivers' 37.2 yards per attempt against the blitz is the most by any quarterback since ESPN began tracking in 2006.

Rivers likes playing against the Jaguars. He's thrown for 2,668 passing yards (296.4 yards per game), completing 69.4% of his passes, with 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions. The Chargers are now 7-2 against the Jaguars with Rivers as the starter.

Promising trend I: Austin Ekeler put on a show. Ekeler took a short pass from Philip Rivers on a bubble screen and scampered through the middle of Jacksonville’s defense untouched for an 84-yard touchdown reception. The pitch and catch was the longest touchdown pass of Rivers' 16-year NFL career. Ekeler has 11 total touchdowns on the year. Ekeler finished with 213 total yards from scrimmage (101 rushing and 112 receiving on just 12 total touches), becoming the first Charger to accomplish that feat since Lionel James in 1985. He is the first player in the NFL to accomplish the feat since Christian McCaffrey did it in Week 12 last season.

Promising trend II: Mike Williams also continued to amaze on Sunday. The Clemson product made another circus catch on a deep ball from Rivers for 44 yards, Williams' first touchdown of the season after scoring 11 last year. Williams leads all players with at least 30 receptions this season with a 20.5 yards-per-catch average. He is currently riding a streak of six straight games with a catch of at least 40 yards.