Los Angeles Chargers' 2020 NFL free-agent signings: Hunter Henry gets franchise tag

Here's a breakdown of every 2020 NFL free-agent signing by the Los Angeles Chargers, and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Franchise tag salary: $11.1 million

Season: 4

Career highlights: Tight end Hunter Henry produced single-season career-highs in 2019 with 55 receptions and 652 receiving yards. In three seasons, he ranks among the top 10 in Chargers' history in receptions (136), yards (1,709) and touchdown catches (17).

Why he was tagged: Chargers general manager Tom Telesco emphasized at the NFL scouting combine the importance of retaining Henry, who has developed into a promising replacement for future Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates. Unable to come to terms on a long-term deal, using the tag ensures that Henry will not reach free agency when the new league year starts on Wednesday and that the Chargers can continue to negotiate a long-term deal with him.

What he brings: Despite dealing with a series of injuries, including a knee injury that sidelined him for the entire 2018 season, Henry has proven himself as a valuable playmaker. He is considered a threat as a run-blocker and a pass-catcher. His skill set and ensured future with the Chargers also could help entice a prospective quarterback as the Chargers remain in the hunt for a Philip Rivers replacement.