Another week, another squandered lead as Chargers blow 21-point advantage

Justin Herbert passes to Mike Williams, who makes a one-hand grab with the defender all over him for the 24-yard Chargers touchdown. (0:27)

Same story, different opponent and unfortunately for the Los Angeles Chargers, the same ending.

The Chargers once again blew a double-digit lead -- this time a 24-3, third-quarter advantage -- and the Denver Broncos were able to capitalize on a pass-interference penalty by Brandon Facyson in the end zone with one second left on the clock, allowing quarterback Drew Luck hit KJ Hamler in the corner of the end zone on the final play to give the Broncos a nailbiter, 31-30 victory.

The loss was the fourth in which the Chargers blew a double-digit lead, following lost lead of 11 points to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 and 17 to both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in Weeks 4 and 5, respectively. The Chargers also squandered a 16-point lead in Week 7 to the Jacksonville Jaguars before coming back to win the game.

In the loss, rookie QB Justin Herbert was terrific once again -- after throwing an interception on his first pass -- he went on to throw three passing touchdowns to help stake the Chargers (2-5) to the big lead. Herbert has 15 touchdown passes in his first six games as a rookie, tying Deshaun Watson's record from 2017. According to ESPN Stats and Information, Herbert became the first quarterback since at least 2001 to throw at least three touchdown passes in four of his first six games.

But in the end, he was left helpless on the sideline, watching his defense give up what once was considered a certain victory.

Money Badger is back: On the good news front for the Chargers -- as tough as it is to find -- kicker Michael Badgley connected on field goals of 52, 47 and 33 yards. He had been struggling coming in, missing an extra point in each of the previous two games and missed a game-winning field goal attempt in Week 5 against the Saints.

Injury update: The Chargers got Melvin Ingram III back but it looks as if Joey Bosa is in the concussion protocol after getting dinged on Sunday.

Keeping the faith: Linebacker Drue Tranquil, out with an injury, tweeted. "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results ... Stick with us we will turn the tide."