Chargers end nine-game AFC West skid, beat Raiders in overtime

Quarterback Justin Herbert led the Los Angeles Chargers on a game-winning drive for the second straight week on Thursday, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 30-27 in overtime. It was the Chargers' first win in the division since beating the Denver Broncos in Week 17 of 2018, breaking a nine-game AFC West losing streak.

The Raiders capped a weird game with a bizarre ending. On the second-to-last play of the game at Allegiant Stadium, Herbert fumbled in the end zone on an attempted quarterback sneak, and the ball was recovered by Chargers fullback Gabe Nabers. But because of a rule that only the fumbler can advance the ball in the final two minutes of a half, it was placed back at the 1-yard line. Herbert then leaped over the goal line on the next play, stretching the ball out for the winning TD.

The touchdown was set up by a 53-yard pass from Herbert to Jalen Guyton to advance the ball to the Raiders' 2-yard line. Herbert, who completed 22 of 32 passes for 314 yards, scored three plays later.

Herbert tied the NFL rookie record for touchdown passes in a season earlier in the game, throwing a 26-yard scoring pass to Tyron Johnson right before the end of the first half. That TD pass, his second of the game, gave him 27, tying him with the Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield, who set the mark in 2018.

Last Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, Herbert led the Chargers on a final drive that resulted in a 43-yard field goal by Michael Badgley. But Badgley missed two go-ahead field goal attempts in the fourth quarter Thursday, including a 51-yarder with 53 seconds left. Badgley now leads the NFL in missed field goals with nine.

Bosa injured: Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa left the game late in the fourth quarter. Coach Anthony Lynn confirmed after the game that Bosa was being evaluated for a concussion.

Shorthanded at receiver: Starting wideouts Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, both injured, played sparingly in the game and, according to Herbert, "gave what they could." Williams caught two passes for 22 yards, and Allen had one reception for 17 yards.

Duck vs. Duck: Herbert ruined Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota's debut. Mariota came in for Derek Carr, who left with a groin injury in the second quarter. Herbert, who played college ball at Oregon, grew up admiring Mariota when he played for the Ducks. Mariota went 17-for-28 for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception and also rushed for a TD.

Norm Van Brocklin and George Shaw are the only former Oregon quarterbacks to attempt a pass in the same professional game. They did so six times between 1955 and 1960, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.