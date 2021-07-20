Better, worse or the same? How the Los Angeles Chargers' offense has changed this offseason

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers won their last four games of the 2020 season but lost too many nail-biters before then to do any real damage, as they finished 7-9.

They also broke in a new quarterback in Justin Herbert after Tyrod Taylor accidentally had his lung punctured before their Week 2 game with the Kansas City Chiefs. Nobody knew what to expect. Except maybe Herbert, who worked as long and hard as he could, albeit virtually. His teammates didn't know what to expect except to hope and roll with it.

Herbert wasn't perfect, making mistakes on reads and footwork, and he tended to slide too much -- something he's reminded of daily -- but he says he will be much better this season. His teammates love him, with a dozen flying into Eugene, Oregon, to play in his charity golf tournament, and clearly the camaraderie is there.

Throw in some new, highly regarded offensive linemen and a new, young, vivacious coaching staff and what more do you need? That's the mindset as training camp gets underway July 28. So are the Chargers better, worse or the same heading into 2021?

Here's a look at the offense.

Quarterbacks

Justin Herbert had a historic rookie season, throwing for 4,336 yards and an NFL rookie-record 31 touchdown passes. John McCoy/Getty Images

Additions: Chase Daniel (Detroit Lions)

Losses: Tyrod Taylor (Houston Texans)

Returners: Justin Herbert, Easton Stick

Better, worse or the same: Better

2021 Offseason | Chargers What you need to know about the Los Angeles Chargers: • Chargers' free-agent signings »

• Free-agency coverage » | More NFL »

• Analysis for every Chargers draft pick »

• Kiper's draft grades for every team»

• McShay's favorite pick for all 32 teams »

• Chargers' 2021 schedule » | All games »

Herbert proved a lot his rookie year, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, setting an NFL rookie record with 31 touchdown passes (while rushing for five more) and falling just 38 yards short of passing Andrew Luck's rookie record of 4,374 passing yards. He has been working extremely hard learning another new offensive system, which he says is similar except for the terminology.

Daniel played in a Joe Lombardi-led system in New Orleans from 2009 to 2012 and has been a valuable asset for Herbert. Stick also provides leadership, having been in the system, and could be relegated to the practice squad.

What remains to be seen is whether Herbert learned enough in the offseason to get the Chargers over the hump in close games and how much he has advanced.

Running backs

When healthy, Austin Ekeler is a threat in both the running and the passing game. Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire

Additions: Larry Rountree III (sixth-round draft choice)

Losses: Kalen Ballage (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Returners: Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley, Justin Jackson, Darius Bradwell, Gabe Nabers (FB)

Better, worse or the same: Better (with Ekeler fully healthy)

Ekeler is healthy after missing six games last season and is a threat on the ground and in the passing game. Kelley and Jackson also return, but it is unlikely the Chargers will keep four tailbacks. With Rountree projected as a short-yardage, punch-it-in guy, it's doubtful Kelley and Jackson will both return. My money's on Kelley and Rountree, but it should be a great battle for No. 2.

Wide receivers

Keenan Allen hauled in 100 receptions last season and could be in line for even more work with Justin Herbert. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Additions: Joshua Palmer (third-round draft choice), Austin Proehl (San Francisco 49ers)

Returners: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, John Hurst, Jalen Guyton, Tyron Johnson, Joe Reed, Jason Moore, Michael Bandy, KJ Hill Jr.

Losses: None.

Better, worse or the same: Better, with Allen the star

Allen got his money last summer and proved himself as one of, if not the, best receivers in the league. He's also a pretty good golfer (except for putting) and likely fits nicely with Palmer, who has solid hands and speed. And then you add in Williams who, at 6-foot-5, is a nice target for anyone. Lombardi likes to use various players in different positions. Guyton and Johnson provided deep threats last year and should play that role again.

Tight ends

Jared Cook has caught 41 touchdown passes in his 12-year career, including seven last season with the Saints. John McCoy/Getty Images

Additions: Jared Cook (New Orleans Saints), Tre' McKitty (third-round draft pick), Hunter Kampmoyer

Losses: Hunter Henry (New England Patriots)

Returners: Stephen Anderson, Donald Parham Jr., Matt Sokol, Matt Seybert

Better, worse or the same: Worse

Henry was a huge loss. There was some belief the Chargers should have franchised him again -- he's that good when healthy. But Bill Belichick recognized that early, too, and scooped him up. It will create a big hole for the Chargers. However, they got Cook, a productive veteran who also knows Lombardi's offense from his time with the Saints, and they have Parham and the rookie McKitty, whose blocking and size are major pluses.

Offensive line

Additions: Corey Linsley (Green Bay Packers), Matt Feiler (Pittsburgh Steelers), Oday Aboushi (Lions), Rashawn Slater (first-round draft pick), Brenden Jaimes (fifth-round draft pick), Darius Harper

Losses: Dan Feeney (New York Jets), Forrest Lamp (Buffalo Bills), Sam Tevi (Indianapolis Colts), Cole Toner (Texans)

Returners: Bryan Bulaga, Nate Gilliam, Tyree St. Louis, Kyle Spalding, Trey Pipkins III, Storm Norton, Darius Harper

Better, worse or the same: Better

The Chargers couldn't have done much better this offseason in improving their line, especially with how much it struggled last season. Linsley was expensive but was an All-Pro last season, and Slater was considered the best left tackle/guard available by many scouts. Bulaga will man right tackle, with Slater playing left tackle. Adding in Feiler and Aboushi at guard will make this line infinitely better.