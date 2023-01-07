Kyle Van Noy pivotal in Chargers' defensive turnaround

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers roster-building strategy over the offseason became quickly apparent: Add players who coach Brandon Staley had previous experience coaching.

The Bolts traded for outside linebacker Khalil Mack and signed cornerback Bryce Callahan, who Staley coached as an assistant with the Chicago Bears. They also signed defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox and linebacker Troy Reeder, who Staley directed as defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams.

But Kyle Van Noy? The former New England Patriots linebacker and Staley seemed to have no prior connection.

Staley, however, explained otherwise.

“It’s actually a really pure connection,” he said. “Which is the game film.”

Five seasons before the Chargers named Staley head coach, he served as the defensive coordinator at John Carroll University, a Division III football program in Ohio. There, Staley routinely showed players film of Van Noy.

“That is the style we played,” Staley said. “I felt like I knew a lot about him before I even met him. The good news for him is that he has been better than advertised.”

On Sunday, a victory over the 4-12 Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium will guarantee the Chargers the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs, where they’ll make an appearance for the first time in four years.

The Chargers are on a four-game win streak, albeit against teams that have gone 2-13 over that same span. But with dominant victories over the Indianapolis Colts and Rams, it’s proven to be a late-season surge powered in large part because of a defensive turnaround that Van Noy helped spark.

“Everybody's eating,” said defensive lineman Morgan Fox, who has a career-high 6.5 sacks -- including four over the last four games. “The defense is starting to mesh and click really well.”

Following a 27-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13, Van Noy called for a defensive-players-only meeting.

“We’re just trying to get on the same page and put a great product out there that the fans are happy with,” said Van Noy, who won two Super Bowls with the Patriots.

Despite losing several players to injuries, including edge rusher Joey Bosa, cornerback J.C. Jackson and defensive lineman Austin Johnson, it was glaringly apparent that the defense was underperforming, ranking 30th in the NFL allowing an average of 25.8 points per game.

At the meetings, film is reviewed, responsibilities are defined and feedback is all but certain. Players have heard tough-but-necessary truths about their play, but also credit when due.

“They’ve helped a lot with guys being honest and accountable,” Fox said. “You have to be thick-skinned and transparent and so to be in a room with each other and tell each other, ‘Hey, that’s not good enough,’ without getting feelings hurt is huge ... Our group has that thick skin and has been able to go in there and learn and realize what we needed to get better at.”

Not coincidentally, since Week 13, the defense has dramatically improved, catapulting to the top of the rankings, having held their previous four opponents to an average of 11 points per game -- the best in the league.

The defensive efficiency has jumped from No. 26 to No. 5. They’ve gone from allowing 371.7 yards per game, which ranked No. 26, to 238.3, a league-best. The average number of sacks recorded per game has risen from 1.8 to 4 and the touchdown-to-interception ratio has improved from 5-4 to 0-1.

“It’s been amazing because guys have really stepped [up] -- I’m talking about guys that you wouldn’t expect to step up have really played big roles and did everything we need as a team,” said safety Derwin James Jr., who has been inactive three of the last four games due to a quadricep injury and being placed into concussion protocol. “I feel like we built so much depth over this season and it’s only going to help us in the playoffs.”

Since Week 14, Van Noy has collected a sack in four straight games for the first time in his career.

“Just getting comfortable in the role and all that,” said Van Noy, who initially was anticipated to play inside linebacker until Bosa was placed on injured reserve after Week 3. “Just think rushing better ... [sacks], they come in bunches. Right?”

“He’s just doing all of the things that he’s always done, but I think that he’s just in a comfort zone, playing with a lot of confidence,” Staley said of Van Noy. “He’s been a very impactful player, not just with his production on the field but in the locker room.”

Cornerback Michael Davis, starting in place of Jackson, also has come on as of late with 12 passes defended and an interception over the last six games.

“We’re playing with a lot more energy,” said second-year outside linebacker Chris Rumph. “We’re playing for each other and I think that basically is what it is.”

The Bolts are expected to only gain strength going into the postseason.

James will return against the Broncos and Bosa will be deployed for a second game after recovering from groin surgery.

But even with improvement apparent and key personnel returning, one thing is not expected to change -- the time the defense spends with each other.

“They’ve helped tremendously,” Joseph-Day said of the player meetings.

“We’re going to keep doing them,” Van Noy said.