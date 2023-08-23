How Justin Herbert learned to embrace the Chargers' leadership challenge

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers players are noticing something different about quarterback Justin Herbert lately.

He’s more vocal. His voice is heard in the locker room. And he’s seen smiling a lot more, all according to edge rusher Khalil Mack.

“He’s coming around as a leader,” Mack said.

Once seen as a quiet presence who intently went about his business, Herbert appears “more comfortable in every setting,” wide receiver Keenan Allen said.

“[On the] sideline, in the huddle before we got out, in the huddle breaking us down,” Allen said. “He’s giving speeches now.”

The speeches aren’t exactly soliloquy material but do provide insight into Herbert’s growing communication.

Herbert's voice has been increasingly heard this summer, both with his teammates and in media situations. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

In the past, a Herbert huddle breakdown would consist of, “Hey, Chargers on three!” Allen explained.

Now?

“It’s a, 'Hey, good day, we did this, this and this and that, that and that, and Chargers on three!” Allen chuckled.

Those around Herbert, 25, aren’t exactly certain what sparked the change, which has included prolonged news conferences and interviews with reporters, although there are some educated guesses.

It could be part of the natural progression and maturation process as the 2020 sixth-overall pick enters his fourth season or perhaps the five-year, $262.5 million contract extension that keeps Herbert with the Chargers organization through the 2029 season.

Or, as Allen suggested, “It could be a combination of both.”

“I would say it’s a fourth-year thing,” Allen said, before adding. “The contract is a big thing. You get to settle down, your nerves leave you a little bit. Now you can just play football. It's all about football now and you can settle in a little more.”

After Herbert signed the record-breaking extension on the morning training camp opened, he said the deal would allow him to play “free” and “fearless,” and when asked, he acknowledged that the landmark deal meant greater responsibility within the organization.

“That's kind of the role of the quarterback is to have that big responsibility,” Herbert said. “I look forward to that challenge. I've grown each year. I've gotten better at that. There is still room for improvement, but I'm going to be the best quarterback, teammate, whatever the team needs me to be. I'm up to the challenge and willing to do it.”

As he enters Year 4, there’s no doubt about Herbert’s physical abilities as he’s etched his name atop several statistical NFL and team milestones, including 14,089 passing yards -- the most through a player’s first three NFL seasons, and he holds the single-season team records for most passing yards (5,014 in 2021) and passing touchdowns (38 in 2021).

But, as the highest-paid player in the NFL, averaging $52.5 million per season, his role evolves to not only include personal excellence, but requires that his leadership plays a key role in propelling the Bolts deep into the postseason, as they look for their first back-to-back playoff appearances since 2008-2009.

“He has really grown in that way every single year that I've been here,” said coach Brandon Staley, who enters his third season with Herbert. “But I think that, now in training camp, after the contract extension, and knowing what we need, as a team and he certainly knows his place on our team. I just think that you've been able to see the best of him in that way.”

And it isn’t just what Herbert is saying or showing teammates off the field.

On it, he’s improved, too, and has a growing sense of ownership of the offense, even as it’s changed under first-year coordinator Kellen Moore.

“Awesome command, leadership, the whole deal, running the operation,” Moore said. “I think he's done a great job.”

“His confidence is through the roof,” said center Corey Linsley, who is also going into his third season paired with Herbert. “His awareness is through the roof.”

Herbert is identifying the defense pre-snap, with his overall understanding of the game taking a noticeable leap forward.

“Me hearing him out there, he understands the protections now. He's seeing it. He's switching the calls,” running back Austin Ekeler said. “Not that he hasn't in the past, but now he's really on it right away.”

Although he’s evolving and now possesses a bulkier bank account, several of Herbert’s most endearing qualities, outside of his significant arm strength, remain.

After training camp practices, as he has the last several seasons, Herbert spends significant time signing autographs for fans and even this season has been giving away his used cleats.

“I'm glad, as gross as they are, someone is willing to take them,” he said, smiling.

And, although Herbert is increasingly willing to play the part of the face-of-the-franchise, he remains keenly aware when a camera is tracking his moves and still seems that they’d rather not.

“Let it be known that I did not ask for this, did not want this,” Herbert smirked, staring at a distant team-media camera while miked up for a team-produced video. “This is your fault.”

Herbert’s wit aside, his growing comfort in his role is providing comfort and assurance to teammates.

“It's very important for the football team because that's the guy that has the ball in his hands more than anyone,” Mack said about the importance of having leadership at the quarterback position. “You want to know that you can follow that guy on and off the field.”

While he still shies away from speaking about his individual growth, Herbert remains keenly aware of his place and doing his part to embrace it.

“Over the past couple of years, I've done my best to get better in every regard of our game, whether that's being a leader or whether that's speaking up or whether that's speaking up or just playing quarterback and being a good teammate,” Herbert said. “That's just part of the job.”