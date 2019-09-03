No doubt now: Jared Goff and Sean McVay tied together on the Rams

Mike Clay contends that the reason Jared Goff is ranked QB15 is because there are so many good quarterbacks ahead of him. (1:57)

The sample size wasn't big nor was it impressive.

Quarterback Jared Goff started seven games as a rookie in 2016, after the Rams' homecoming season in Los Angeles already appeared doomed under former coach Jeff Fisher.

He lost all seven starts.

But Goff, who the Rams made a move up the draft board to select first overall earlier that year, showed his potential, albeit in a Week 12 loss, against the New Orleans Saints.

At least one person, perhaps the most important person, was sold.

More Goff Goff extension with Rams worth $134M Story

Sean McVay saw enough in Goff's performance that day -- 20 of 32 for 214 yards, three touchdowns and an interception -- to determine the young quarterback had the tools to become a franchise player.

It was Goff's presence, in part, that sold McVay on becoming the Rams coach in 2017.

Now, after Goff and the Rams agreed to terms on a four-year extension, worth $134 million -- with $110 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter -- the coach and quarterback will be together at least another five seasons.

At the outset of training camp in July, McVay and general manager Les Snead signed extensions that keep them with the organization through 2023. Goff's deal keeps him with the team through 2024.

McVay has solidified himself as an offensive mastermind after he installed a high-scoring scheme that powered the Rams to consecutive division titles and their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2001 season.

Outside of the Rams' facility, credit often is given to McVay, for taking a taking a team that finished 4-12 the season before his arrival and leading it to an NFC Championship in only two seasons -- while producing an offense that last season finished second in scoring with 32.9 points per game.

But McVay has made it widely known -- inside and outside the team facility -- his system is successful because of Goff's ability. The third-year coach is quick to point to Goff's arm strength, accuracy, decision making and command, as to why the offense is so successful.

In the last two seasons, Goff has passed for 8,492 yards and 60 touchdowns, with 19 interceptions. He has won 24 games, tied for the most in the NFL by a starting quarterback, along with Tom Brady and Drew Brees, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

With the Rams' decision to extend Goff, who is entering the fourth season of his five-year rookie deal, it leaves no doubt that he is indeed the quarterback who McVay wants to be tied to into the foreseeable future.