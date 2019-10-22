Inside Jalen Ramsey's first week with the Rams

Jalen Ramsey explains how part of his frustration with the Jaguars was being portrayed "as a bum" because he missed voluntary workouts. (3:12)

ATLANTA -- In a crowded corner of the visitors locker room at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Jalen Ramsey stood surrounded by reporters and the newest Los Angeles Rams star provided unapologetically honest answers for nearly four minutes.

"I talks s--- every game," he said, matter-of-factly.

Five days after the Rams completed a blockbuster trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the All-Pro cornerback, Ramsey proved in his debut why he garnered such a high price -- first-round picks in 2020 and 2021 and a fourth-round pick in 2021.

The third-year pro wasn't perfect in a 37-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, admitting that, "I played OK." Still, it was impressive that after just two practices and having not played the last three weeks in Jacksonville because of a back issue -- real or invented given he immediately passed a Rams team physical -- that he stuck to Julio Jones and kept the Falcons' All-Pro receiver from turning in another signature performance.

"If I was really in my groove, like on my s---, [it] would've really been scary out there," Ramsey said. "Put it that way."

Changes the defense

Ramsey's debut provided the Rams with plenty to get excited about, starting with his ability to play man coverage, which allows the defense to operate as coordinator Wade Phillips once intended. Recently the Rams have strayed from the design because of personnel.

"I mean your defense kind of changes the philosophy now," said veteran safety Eric Weddle, the on-field signal caller. "We're going to be man-based now, get up in their face and mix up some zones. ... It's just a more aggressive-type defense than it has been since the start of the season."

Ramsey played 65 percent of the snaps (36 of 55) and limited Jones as an option for quarterback Matt Ryan, all while maintaining a constant presence in Jones' ear, long after plays were whistled dead. Jones caught passes of 13, 17 and 39 yards over Ramsey.

Along with sticking to Jones, Ramsey also forced running back Devonta Freeman to fumble, though it did not lead to a turnover.

"Players like that are game changers," quarterback Jared Goff said.

Only a glimpse

The Rams adjusted their playbook, allowing Ramsey to contribute Sunday after a whirlwind five days since the trade that included a 17-hour travel day from Jacksonville to the Rams team facility outside Los Angeles on Wednesday and only two days of practice.

"Honestly, the defense was a little dumbed down for me," said Ramsey, who was inserted on the third play of the game. "I really appreciate the guys kind of going with the game plan because it probably wasn't -- I'm not going to say it wasn't the best for them, because they went out there and they strapped, too, but just kind of appreciate everybody's help these couple days I been here."

The Rams held the Falcons to 10 points, which tied their season low, and 224 total yards, including 75 yards that were collected in fourth-quarter garbage time. Outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. sacked Ryan three times, while defensive tackle Aaron Donald and linebacker Cory Littleton added a sack each.

"I'm just excited he's here. Adding him to the mix is definitely a big plus for us," Donald said. "... With him being back there doing what he do, it's going to give us a lot of advantages as far quarterbacks holding the ball and us getting to the quarterback."

Weddle, who signed a two-year deal before the season, appeared borderline giddy at the prospect of what can be accomplished when Ramsey has time to digest an entire game plan.

"We probably got 30 percent of our defense in," Weddle said. "... [When] he can actually rep it, practice it and study it, it's only going to make him more dangerous, and us as a defense."

Ramsey's performance in Atlanta confirmed cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman's initial expectations for his new teammate, who has nine interceptions and 45 pass deflections in 51 career starts.

"Like I said in the beginning, when we first got him, one side of the field is completely shut down," Robey-Coleman said.

Re-signing Ramsey

The fifth overall pick in the 2016 draft, the 24-year-old Ramsey is under his rookie contract through the 2020 season, when he's scheduled to earn $13.7 million.

On a team that already includes an astronomical payroll -- Todd Gurley, Goff and Donald all have been awarded record-breaking deals over the last two seasons -- Ramsey, could be the next in line.

"No timeline on that," Rams general manager Les Snead said. "We did put a timeline a little bit in place with it. I don't want too give to many details on that. ... Obviously, he, to date, has earned a chance to probably get a nice contract for the job he does and the position he plays."

"I'm not really worried about it," said Ramsey, who is likely to seek a contract in excess of the five-year, $76.5 million extension signed by Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard before the season. "To be honest, I've kind of said that a lot, but I don't think people really believed me. I'm not worried about it, it will happen in due time. I have full confidence in myself and my abilities."

League sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Ramsey promised the Rams that even if the sides do not agree to a long-term deal this offseason, that he will not hold out in 2020.

But, come 2021, the Rams -- who outbid the Philadelphia Eagles to trade for Ramsey -- better not franchise tag him, or else they could be without a cornerback. "All bets are off, and he could hold out," sources told Schefter.

The option also remains that the Rams could decide not to extend, but instead trade Ramsey to recoup their investment if a deal can't be struck.

Fitting in

McVay has not expressed concern about any of Ramsey's past antics in Jacksonville, which included his arrival at training camp in an armored truck and a Week 2 sideline shouting match with Jaguars coach Doug Marrone.

The Rams have embraced known personalities since McVay's arrival, including cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, all of whom appeared to find their niche in the Rams' organization, even if -- in Peters and Suh's case -- it wasn't for long.

"You want guys with some swag, some personality, different things like that," McVay said. "As long as those guys love football, they love competing every single day, I think usually this is a building that I think will suit him well."

If Sunday was any indication, Ramsey's stay in Los Angeles, no matter the duration, is likely to be nothing short of a wild ride, and if it goes how the Rams, McVay and Ramsey intend, one that will help add to the two division titles and NFC championship that are already in hand.

"For the most part, a lot of people know who I am as a player on the field, not a lot of people know who I am off the field," Ramsey said. "Over me being here, my career being here, you all will learn who I am more and learn my personality a little bit and see the guy I am.

"Yeah, I'm very confident. I love the game of football. I love to have fun."