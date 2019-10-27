Cooper Kupp's career day keeps Rams in NFC West race

The Rams' series of tricks results in a flea-flicker to WR Cooper Kupp, who races in for a 65-yard touchdown. (0:29)

LONDON -- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff once said he shared a telepathic relationship with receiver Cooper Kupp. On Sunday, in a 24-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Wembley Stadium, their connection appeared strong as Kupp caught seven passes for a career-high 220 yards and a touchdown.

In the first half alone, Kupp caught five passes for 165 yards, surpassing his previous career high of 162 yards set last season in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Kupp’s first half included 21-, 25-, 31-, 23- and 65-yard receptions -- the last one on an improbable double-reverse flea-flicker. Goff handed off to Kupp, who handed off to receiver Robert Woods, who flipped the ball back to Goff, who then launched a 65-yard pass to Kupp for a touchdown.

Kupp’s 165 first-half receiving yards were the most by a Rams player since Marshall Faulk had 168 on Dec. 26, 1999, against the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

All five of Kupp’s first-half receptions went for at least 20 yards, making him the first player to accomplish such a feat in a single half since former Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson in Week 17 of 2011 against the Green Bay Packers.

In the second half, Kupp caught a 40-yard pass that helped put the Rams in position for a 3-yard touchdown run by Todd Gurley.

Cooper Kupp had a career high seven catches for 220 yards in the Rams' victory. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Describe the game in two words: Job complete. It wasn't always pretty, but 10 days after the Rams departed on a two-game road trip, with stops in Atlanta and London, they will return to Los Angeles 2-0, and remain in the hunt for a third straight division title.

QB breakdown: Goff continued to build momentum from last Sunday’s performance, completing 17 of 31 passes for 372 yards and two touchdowns against the Bengals. In the second quarter, Goff dropped a perfectly-placed pass behind the defense for a 31-yard touchdown to Josh Reynolds, then later threw a 65-yard pass off a double-reverse perfectly to Kupp, who ran it in for a touchdown.

Running-back tracker: Before the game, coach Sean McVay said the Rams needed to “be more efficient in the run game, snap in and snap out, and kind of figure out that identity.” It didn’t appear the run-game riddle was solved against the Bengals, as Gurley rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, and did not play in the fourth quarter. Rookie Darrell Henderson rushed for 49 yards on 11 carries and caught a 6-yard pass. It will be interesting to see if they come up with any solutions during the bye week to get the run game moving.

Promising trend: Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is the latest victim of the Rams pass rush. A week after sacking Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan five times, they sacked Dalton on five occasions. Outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr., coming off a career-high three sacks against Ryan, had 1.5 sacks Sunday, as did Obo Okoronkwo, who was playing in only his second game on defense. Aaron Donald had a sack, and Michael Brockers and Cory Littleton each had 1/2 sack.