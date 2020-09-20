Jared Goff's red-hot start, three TDs to Tyler Higbee get Rams to 2-0

Jared Goff hits Tyler Higbee for all three of his passing touchdowns in the Rams' 37-19 win over the Eagles. (1:01)

Jared Goff found receiver Cooper Kupp, then went to tight end Tyler Higbee. Not long after, receiver Robert Woods walked a reverse into the end zone, and eventually the Los Angeles Rams walked out of Philadelphia with a dominant 37-19 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles inside an empty Lincoln Financial Field.

Goff utilized every weapon at his disposal Sunday and had the Rams' offense appearing reminiscent of its 2018 form, utilizing misdirection and play-action throughout the game. Seven Rams ran the ball, while six recorded at least two receptions.

Goff completed 13 consecutive passes to start the game before his first incompletion, which amounted to a career-best start for the fifth-year quarterback, who had never completed more than five passes to start a game, according to ESPN Stats & Information Research.

He finished 20-of-27 for 267 yards and three touchdowns, all to Higbee, as the Rams improve to 2-0 and now return to L.A. before flying to the East Coast again next Sunday to play the Buffalo Bills.

Pivotal play: With momentum shifting to the Eagles early in the second half, cornerback Darious Williams made a heads-up play when he undercut the receiver and intercepted a pass from Carson Wentz in the end zone. The Eagles were in scoring position at the Rams' 21-yard line. Instead, Goff orchestrated a 16-play drive that resulted in a field goal, stretching the Rams' lead to 24-16.

Breakout performance: The inside linebackers were considered the defense's biggest question mark entering the season because of a lack of experience. A week after missed tackles defined much of their performance, Micah Kiser proved himself as a playmaker. Kiser forced Eagles running back Miles Sanders to fumble on the opening drive. Kenny Young recovered the fumble and the offense quickly converted the turnover into a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead. Kiser also made a crucial third-down stop in the first quarter that forced the Eagles to settle for a field goal. Kiser finished with 11 tackles and a forced fumble. Young had three tackles and a monstrous quarterback hit.

Breakout performance II: Higbee ended the 2019 season on a hot streak and picked it up again Sunday. Higbee caught five passes for 54 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first Rams player to have three receiving touchdowns in a game since Torry Holt in 2006, and the first Rams tight end with three receiving touchdowns in a game since Damone Johnson in 1988, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Silver lining: Rookie running back Cam Akers suffered a rib injury on the Rams' opening series, when he rushed for 5 yards from the Eagles' 9-yard line. But with the Rams moving to a committee approach this season, their run game did not miss a beat. Veteran Malcolm Brown and second-year pro Darrell Henderson Jr. were threats out of the backfield in Akers' absence. Brown rushed for 47 yards on 11 carries and Henderson broke out for 81 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. He also caught two passes for 40 yards.

Eye-popping NextGen Stat: Talk about a lockdown cornerback. Wentz stayed far away from Jalen Ramsey in the first half. Ramsey played every snap, but was not the nearest defender to any targeted receiver, according to Next Gen Stats. Ramsey finished with one tackle and was only targeted twice. The Eagles did not complete either pass. Ramsey lined up opposite DeSean Jackson and Jalen Reagor more often than anyone else.