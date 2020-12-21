Rams fall flat, out of NFC West lead after embarrassing loss to Jets

Jared Goff throws across the middle to Tyler Higbee for the 3-yard Rams touchdown vs. the Jets. (0:22)

INGLEWOOD, Calif -- Too little, too late. The Los Angeles Rams were out-played, out-coached and out-matched for a large portion of Sunday's game against the previously winless New York Jets and could not complete a come-from-behind effort in an embarrassing 23-20 loss.

The Rams (9-5) are now out of first place in the NFC West, as the Seattle Seahawks (10-4) take over the top spot.

A Rams victory would have secured a playoff berth, instead they must wait until next week to clinch a spot in the postseason.

Follow the NFL all season long Everything you need this week:

• Full schedule » | Standings »

• Depth charts for every team »

• Transactions » | Injuries »

• Football Power Index rankings »

More NFL coverage »

The offense played flat and was plagued by mistakes until midway through the third quarter. The Rams' special teams committed a costly turnover in the second quarter. And the defense, which has been stout throughout the 2020 season, couldn't make up for the other units' miscues as it began to have breakdowns of its own in the third quarter.

Coming off a 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night, the Rams had 10 days to prepare for the previously winless Jets (1-13).

The Rams must now put this loss behind them in order to prepare for a Week 16 trip to Lumen Field to face the Seahawks, who they defeated in Week 10.

QB performance: It was another up-and-down performance for Jared Goff, who completed 22 of 34 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns, with an interception. In the second quarter, Goff threw a pass intended for wide receiver Robert Woods that Jets cornerback Bryce Hall intercepted and returned 20 yards to the Rams' 22-yard line. The Jets converted the takeaway into a field goal to take a 13-0 lead. Goff was 11-for-20 for 86 yards, with an interception, at halftime. He turned it around, however, in the second half as he completed touchdown passes to Woods and tight end Tyler Higbee.

Troubling trend: Coach Sean McVay says every week that, "Consistency is the truest measure of performance." However, through 15 weeks it's become clear, the offense is inconsistent as ever. In the first half, the offense produced 97 yards, including 26 rushing yards, and was 0-for-7 on third down, while falling behind 13-3. The unit came alive midway through the third quarter, sparked by a 44-yard catch-and-run from Higbee. The offense finished with 303 total yards, but was 2 of 11 on third down.

Troubling trend II: Special teams also has been consistently inconsistent this season. In the second quarter, the Jets blocked a Johnny Hekker punt and converted the takeaway into a 39-yard field goal to take a 10-0 lead. And in the second half, returner Nsimba Webster, who also has been plagued by inconsistencies, had a 34-yard return.