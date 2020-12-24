Brad Holmes, Rams' director of college scouting, will interview for general manager positions

Free safety John Johnson III, a third-round pick in 2017, is one of the many gems Brad Holmes has unearthed in helping construct the Rams' roster. Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire

LOS ANGELES -- Brad Holmes, the Los Angeles Rams’ director of college scouting, is among the top candidates for general manager vacancies across the NFL.

Holmes is expected to interview with the Detroit Lions, a source told ESPN. He also will interview with the Atlanta Falcons.

In eight seasons as director of college scouting, Holmes helped construct a roster that won consecutive division titles in 2017 and 2018, made an appearance in Super Bowl LIII and is on the brink of clinching a third playoff berth in four seasons in 2020.

Best of NFL Nation • Ramsey gives Metcalf chance to shine

• Are the Saints peaking at right time?

• Dak, Wentz are linked, even as spectators

• Jefferson closing in on rookie records

• Rivera 'souped' up to face Panthers

Two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Todd Gurley II and two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Jared Goff are among notable selections Holmes helped oversee.

Recently, as the Rams have gone four years without a first-round pick, Holmes has helped identify mid-to-late-round selections that have played prominent roles, including safety John Johnson III, tight end Tyler Higbee and safety Jordan Fuller.

Holmes, who turned 41 in July, has the support of many within the Rams organization, where he has made an impact beyond roster construction.

"He's become a valued voice in our organization as part of our leadership team on social justice and diversity issues, helping us lead a diverse group of people," Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff said. "Brad is one of the more valued voices we have in our building."

Rams general manager Les Snead called Holmes an impactful leader and said he's "equipped with dynamic intelligence, is an astute evaluator of football talent" and is "experienced in setting an 'all things considered' draft board."

Holmes has spent the entirety of his 18-year NFL career with the Rams, where he started as a public relations intern before shifting into scouting a year later and working his way up the ranks.

Holmes, who lives in Atlanta, played defensive tackle at North Carolina A&T, where he helped the team to a Black College National Championship.

The Lions have been searching for a general manager since firing Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia last month. The Falcons have been looking since October after firing general manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn after an 0-5 start.