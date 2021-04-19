Rams won't have first-round pick but will have cushy Malibu mansion as NFL draft headquarters

Stephen A. Smith breaks down why he likes the Rams to be the biggest challengers to the Buccaneers for the NFC title. (2:26)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams must have seen the rave reviews Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury’s NFL draft setup -- a pristine living room that opened to a resort-worthy pool -- received on social media last year and thought they could do better.

For the upcoming NFL draft, the Rams have converted a 9,000 square-foot Malibu mansion with an infinity pool and sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean into their draft headquarters.

Rocket Mortgage has sponsored the venture, which will include a chance for fans to win a two-night stay at the house in May.

The Rams will have plenty of time to enjoy their temporary digs when the draft begins April 29. For a fifth consecutive year, the Rams will not make a first-round selection after trading the pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars as part of a package to acquire cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Barring any trades, their first pick will be in the second round, No. 57 overall. They also own two third-round selections, and a fourth, sixth and seventh-round pick.

The Rams will be the only team to make their selections outside their team headquarters, according to the NFL.

NFL Draft with a view 😍 pic.twitter.com/LxuImtlaY0 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 19, 2021

The Rams opened SoFi Stadium, a $5 billion project, last season, but still do not have a permanent headquarters in Los Angeles as they prepare for their sixth season since returning from St. Louis. They continue to run football operations out of modular buildings on the California Lutheran University campus in Thousand Oaks, California.

Coming off a 10-6 season and a divisional playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Rams are expected to make a run for Super Bowl LVI, which will be played at SoFi Stadium on February 13.

They return three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, plus re-signed pass rusher Leonard Floyd to a four-year, $64 million deal in free agency.

Their offense will be headlined in 2021 by quarterback Matthew Stafford, who they acquired in a blockbuster trade that sent quarterback Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions two weeks after the season. The Rams also signed speedy veteran receiver DeSean Jackson to a one-year, $4.5 million deal.