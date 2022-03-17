By joining Los Angeles Rams, Allen Robinson II finally gets to play with a top-shelf QB

LOS ANGELES -- If you heard a giddy laugh sometime Thursday afternoon, it was probably coming from new Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson.

But it wasn't because he signed another massive contract, this one for three years and worth $45 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. And it wasn't because he's back living in sunshine after dealing with Chicago winters the last four years.

It was because Robinson, the former Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars receiver, is playing with a top-tier quarterback for the first time in his career, which enters its ninth season. Matthew Stafford is by far the best quarterback Robinson has played with in the NFL, a point proven by Stafford's statistics -- he ranked first in passing touchdowns and passing yards, and third in yards when targeting wide receivers last season, according to ESPN Stats & Information -- and accomplishments: He led the Rams to the Super Bowl LVI title.

After spending a career catching passes from the likes of Blake Bortles, Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles, Justin Fields, Chase Daniel, Andy Dalton and Chad Henne, Robinson now has the quarterback he needs to become a constant part of the conversation about elite receivers in the NFL.

A healthy Robinson might be able to reach that level.

After dealing with an ankle and hamstring injury as well as COVID-19 last season, which combined to cause him to miss five games, Robinson had a career-low 410 receiving yards on 38 receptions with only one touchdown reception. But that came after he had 102 receptions for 1,250 yards in 2020, which he thought was good enough to give get him a long-term deal. The deal didn't come, and he was franchise tagged by the Bears in 2021.

Now he has that big deal, albeit not a long-term one. That might not matter in the long run. Robinson has the quarterback that could get him to first Pro Bowl since 2015 -- when he caught 80 passes for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns from Bortles -- and back to the playoffs for the third time in his career and first time since 2020. And then there's the obvious: Stafford could help Robinson win his first Super Bowl.

The Rams might provide the best place for Robinson to do all three of those things. They already feature one of the best receivers in football in Cooper Kupp -- who won the receiving triple crown last season by leading the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdown receptions (16) -- along with steady veteran receiver Robert Woods (who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in November) and third-year man Van Jefferson. And according to Schefter, they also have the money and desire to re-sign Odell Beckham Jr. -- who had seven touchdown receptions for the Rams, including playoffs, after being signed in November.

Should the Rams re-sign Beckham, they'll boast him and Robinson as their primary outside receivers, with the likes of Kupp and Woods being able to play in the slot. Add in Jefferson, who had 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns last season, and the Rams arguably have the best receiving unit in the NFL.

The NFL saw what a change of scenery to Los Angeles did for Stafford and Beckham last season.

It'll get a chance to see what it does for Robinson this season.