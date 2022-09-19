Jalen Ramsey delivers game-winning play for Los Angeles Rams, redeems himself after Week 1 struggles

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- After practice on Wednesday, Raheem Morris had a stop to make before heading home.

The Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator knows how hard All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey is on himself, so he wanted to make sure he wasn't struggling mentally after his Week 1 performance in the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills. The pair sat outside for 15 to 20 minutes, Ramsey said, just talking and "making sure everything was cool."

Ramsey was coming off a game against the Bills where he allowed a perfect passer rating (158.3) as the nearest defender according to NFL Next Gen Stats, allowing six catches on seven targets for 94 yards and a touchdown.

In the week leading up to the Rams' 31-27 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, Ramsey said the outside noise about his poor game didn't bother him because "there's nothing that anybody can tell me that I haven't already told myself, times 10, probably."

"I cuss myself out in my mind worse than anybody I could ever speak to," Ramsey said. "Just how I am, the standards I hold myself to. Just how much I care, how much I want to make things right, do things right for my teammates and the organization around here. So none of that really bothers me because I'm already on top of that before I even get to media or social media."

Jalen Ramsey high-pointed this fourth-quarter interception, depriving the Falcons of their best chance to complete a comeback from a 25-point deficit. John McCoy/Getty Images

But on Sunday, Ramsey was one of Rams' heroes, intercepting a Marcus Mariota pass on the Rams' goal line with 1:18 remaining by leaping above Falcons receiver Bryan Edwards. The takeaway -- made with the Rams up 31-25 -- didn't ice the game for the Rams, as they couldn't get a first down after, but was critical to the victory, as it halted the momentum of the Falcons, who were down 28-3 at one point and behind 31-10 with less than nine minutes left before making a frenetic comeback attempt.

Ramsey, who had a good chance for an interception toward the end of the first half which slipped out of his hands, said he came back into the locker room knowing he wanted another shot to make a play.

"My teammates helped me remain focused and I told them it was going to come back to me," Ramsey said. "And it did."

Ramsey's impact on the game "started with his accountability" during the week, Rams coach Sean McVay said.

"I'm really just so happy for Jalen, watching him continue to grow," McVay said. "He's obviously always been a great player, but now you watch him continue to assert himself as a leader.

"And I think that starts with some of the accountability, the ownership, the standards he has for himself. And I thought it translated into a great week of practice. And then obviously he made a bunch of impact plays that tilted the outcome in our favor today."

And while Ramsey made it clear he was thrilled with a victory in Week 2, he said that voice in his head won't totally go away -- even with his big fourth-quarter interception. And the same way that he was able to move on from Week 1 -- with the help of Morris -- he'll make sure he doesn't focus too much on his Week 2 performance against Atlanta.

"I still have some stuff to correct, so I'll watch the film in a second and correct that," Ramsey said. "I just keep moving. Every week is a new week. Just like I didn't think about last week too much, I'm not going to think about this week too much.

"I'm definitely going to enjoy it -- don't get it twisted. ... But it's going to be time to get back to it come Wednesday."