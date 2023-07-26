Sean McVay comfortable not signing vets at OLB, wants rookies to compete

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams made two veteran signings since the end of organized team activities, bringing back tailback Sony Michel and adding cornerback Akhello Witherspoon.

But at outside linebacker, the position most seemingly in need of bringing in an experienced player, coach Sean McVay said the Rams are comfortable standing pat.

“Because we’ve got so many young guys at that position that are really competing, it was something that we talked about,” McVay said during a pre-training camp press conference on Tuesday. “But I think just based on the landscape of the roster and the way that we ended up drafting three players from that position, had some other young guys, didn’t want to go that direction."

The Rams drafted Byron Young in the third round, Nick Hampton in the fifth round, and Ochaun Mathis in the sixth round. They also have Michael Hoecht, a converted defensive lineman going into his third season, and second-year players Daniel Hardy and Keir Thomas.

Hoecht had 4.5 sacks in six starts on the defensive line last season, making him the only member of the outside linebacker group on the roster to make a sack in an NFL game. He understands why there is skepticism about the position.

“Expectations are probably gonna be low because we’re young, but I think we’re gonna surprise a lot of people,” Hoecht said. “I think there’s almost a chip on everybody’s shoulder that nobody expects things but they’re going to see some things.”

Michel, who played one season with the Rams in their Super Bowl-winning 2021 campaign, rejoined the team in June. Having rushed for 800 yards in three of his five seasons with New England, the Rams and Chargers, McVay believes Michel can offer more than mentorship.

“I think he was as key and critical to what we did in ’21 and probably didn’t get the recognition, especially when you think about how instrumental he was in the month of December when we really leaned on him and he was averaging about over 100 (total yards) a game,” McVay said.

Witherspoon played the past two seasons with Pittsburgh after starting his career in San Francisco. Those four seasons as an NFC West rival gave McVay an appreciation for Witherspoon’s game, defending 35 passes with eight interceptions in 60 games played.

“He’s got length, he’s got a lot of the traits and characteristics that you’re looking for,” McVay said. “He’s a great competitor, and he’ll add some depth and hopefully continue to push where we find the best guys for the secondary that’s going to be a younger group, and he’s got some veteran experience.”

McVay expects the team to be healthy entering training camp, with tight end Hunter Long looking to be the only notable player expected to be on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Long, who was acquired from Miami in March as part of the trade that sent defensive back Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins, hurt his groin working out during the offseason.