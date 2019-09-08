Buckle up, the 2019 Dolphins' rebuild is going to get ugly

Lamar Jackson and rookie Marquise Brown connect for a 47-yard touchdown, then an 83-yard touchdown to go up 21-0 in the first quarter. (0:53)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins fans have prepared themselves all offseason for a rebuilding 2019 campaign, but Sunday's 59-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens looked worse than many might have imagined. They should buckle up because the embarrassing pain of the 2019 Dolphins is just beginning.

The Dolphins allowed the most points (59) and yards (643) in a regular-season game in franchise history. The Ravens, a reigning division champ, set franchise records in points and yards. Lamar Jackson had a career-best day.

No matter how much this season is about getting a high pick in the 2020 NFL draft and selecting their future franchise quarterback, there were significant portions of Sunday's game where Miami simply wasn't competitive.

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick completed just 14 passes but the Dolphins had bigger problems Sunday. Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

This rebuild isn't going to be fun, entertaining or easy to get through in 2019.

Troubling trend: There are too many to count, but let's focus on Lamar Jackson shredding Miami's defense with his arm. It was expected that the run-heavy Ravens would have success on the ground with Mark Ingram (14 carries, 107 yards, two touchdowns) and company rushing with 265 yards. But it was eye-opening to see rookie Marquise Brown running free in the Dolphins' defensive backfield -- a group that was supposed to be one of Miami's strongest, led by Xavien Howard, Reshad Jones and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Instead, Lamar Jackson went 17-of-20 for 324 yards, five touchdowns and a perfect passer rating. Up next, the New England Patriots. Gulp.

QB Breakdown: Ryan Fitzpatrick wasn't the main reason Miami lost Sunday, but he didn't look in sync with his makeshift offensive line and young receiving corps. Fitzpatrick managed just 10 points, failing to get much rhythm in the passing game outside of throwing it up to his big receivers. Josh Rosen entered in garbage time late in the third quarter with his team down 52-10 to a smattering of cheers. He didn't look much better though, quickly throwing an interception and looking unable to get much going under heavy pressure.

Silver lining: If you're looking for a positive, you can find it in Preston Williams -- the Dolphins' undrafted rookie receiver got the start and caught his first career touchdown. He got rave reviews throughout training camp for his dominant practice and early preseason performance, and Sunday he showed glimpses of why he has high potential. DeVante Parker also had a good day, making a pair of highlight catches and finishing with a team-high 75 receiving yards. Those big, jump-ball receivers will be important weapons for Fitzpatrick to lean on going forward.